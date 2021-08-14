Tory Lanez Accused Of Violating Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order During Rolling Loud Festival Appearance

Tory Lanez has landed himself in hot water again!

According to TMZ, prosecutors recently filed a motion to hold the 29-year-old rapper in contempt for violating a protective order that was granted to Megan Thee Stallion during his ongoing criminal case. As you may know, Lanez is facing felony assault charges for allegedly shooting her in the foot during an argument in July 2020. This new violation reportedly stems from last month’s appearance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where Megan performed on day three.

Related: Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty SUED — Rape Victim Says They Tried To Bribe Her To Change Story

In case you missed it, DaBaby surprised festival-goers by bringing the WHATS POPPIN artist to the stage during his controversial set just minutes after the 26-year-old songstress performed. Sources claim that prosecutors believe that Lanez’s involvement in the performance violated the restraining order since he allegedly got within 100 yards of Megan. However, an insider close to the Canadian record producer told TMZ that he never actually saw the Houston rap star or came close to her during the event.

Yeah, it doesn’t mean that you still didn’t potentially violate the court order. Just saying!

A source also revealed that authorities believe DaBaby and Lanez planned to rush the stage during Megan’s performance. WTF?!

Now, prosecutors have asked the judge to either increase the songwriter’s bail or completely revoke it. The latter would reportedly land Tory in prison until his trial. A court hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, so we will have to wait and see what happens with the motion.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, MEGA/WENN]