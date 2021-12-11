Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For His ‘Bulls**t’ Apology After He Mocked Her Lingerie Pics

Madonna has some thoughts on 50 Cent’s apology!

As you may recall, the 46-year-old rapper mocked the Material Girl singer’s lingerie photoshoot, which featured her butt on display while underneath a bed, earlier this month. He wrote at the time:

“yo this is the funniest s**t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO”

However, 50 Cent later walked back on his words after Madonna slammed him for “pretending” to be her friend while making jokes about her online:

“I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

While that seemed to be end of the drama, it turns out the 63-year-old has something else to say about the “fake” and “bulls**t” response he had. In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, Madonna sported a doll-like filter while discussing how she felt 50 Cent was “trying to shame” and “humiliate” her instead of taking ownership for his nasty social media posts. She expressed:

“Yeah, your apology is fake. It’s bulls**t and it’s not valid. Let me just hit those four, five points about your apology being invalid.”

Trust us when we say she did NOT hold back on her points! The music icon first showed footage of the pair hanging out, during which 50 Cent called her an “old friend of mine”:

“Number one, it’s not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out.”

Madonna continued, criticizing him for not even understanding why he needed to apologize in the first place:

“Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Truth! She went on to say how his remarks did not even bother her since she never took anything to heart, explaining:

“Number three, you didn’t hurt my feelings ‘cause I don’t take it personally. I could never take it personally ‘cause you’re not coming from an enlightened place.”

Referencing a comment from his apology, the momma said 50 Cent shouldn’t kid himself about “benefiting” from social media:

“Number four, you say that you’re not benefiting from it. Of course, you’re benefiting from it. That is what social media is all about. You do understand that, right? We post things about ourselves, and we use Instagram and other forms of social media because we want attention. We want people to buy our products. We want people to invest in our brands. We want people to listen to our music. We want people to go to our concerts. We want people to notice us. We want people to like us.”

Madonna then pointed out:

“There’s nothing wrong with any of those things but don’t kid yourself if you think you have an Instagram account and you’re not benefiting from it. Shut it down. Stop lying to yourself, your reposting somebody else’s low-level-of-consciousness posting that are meant to shame and humiliate other people – that’s f**ked up.”

And while she may not forget this mishap right now, she is willing to forgive 50 Cent:

“You are trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves. So finally I just wanna say: I forgive you, and I hope that one day you wake up and see a different point of view.”

Mic drop!!! You can watch the entire video response from Madonna (below):

50 Cent has yet to weigh in on the latest clap back — but we’ll keep you posted if he does!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN ]