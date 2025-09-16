Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mother Tearfully Reveals Devastating New Details About Star’s Tragic Drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother is opening up about his death.

Pamela Warner sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts for an interview shared on Tuesday and revealed heartbreaking new details surrounding her son’s drowning. As we already know, Malcolm was in Costa Rica two months ago when he met a tragic fate in the ocean. But what we didn’t know is that he was there for his 8-year-old daughter’s school. Pamela revealed:

“His wife and daughter had been in Costa Rica three weeks prior. She is homeschooled, and this was part of an immersion program.”

Over the weekend, Malcolm’s wife finally confirmed her identity as Tenisha Warner after maintaining a discrete profile for years.

Pamela revealed that Malcom arrived in Costa Rica during the third week of the trip, as that was the time “for the husbands to come” — it was supposed to be “the fun part.” She went on to tell the outlet her granddaughter was “not in the water” with Malcolm at the time of his drowning, and confirmed “he was with another gentleman.” She explained:

“They were in the water, I think maybe chest deep, even at that — maybe waist deep. There was an undertow, and my son was not an experienced swimmer. He did not know how to deal with an undertow.”

An undertow is a submerged current of water that moves in a different direction as the surface current. She continued:

“The same [undertow] happened to the other gentleman, but he was a more experienced swimmer and he was able to rescue himself. But Malcolm was not.”

So heartbreaking for The Cosby Show alum.

Robin went on to prod about the moment Pamela learned of her son’s death — a moment that could be heard from the furthest home in her cul de sac. She explained her screams were “from the bottom of my soul. And what came up and what came out was huge, it was an indescribable pain that resonated throughout my body.”

That’s so devastating. Poor mother… However in her eyes, that was purely a “physical part of it.”

“The spiritual part of it was — that was his time. This is what I believe and what I feel.”

As for her granddaughter, Pamela revealed she’s still learning to cope with the extreme loss… Which must be incredibly difficult because she witnessed resuscitation attempts on her father:

“Children process differently. She watched them try to resuscitate him, so she saw that, and I know that’s awfully, awfully traumatic. She loved her father dearly. She adored papa — he was papa.”

What a traumatizing thing for such a young child to have to witness. That poor little girl.

According to Pamela, both the child and Tenisha remain “in deep grief.” Watch her full interview (below):

We can only imagine. Our hearts remain with the family as they continue to navigate this immense loss. Rest in peace, Malcolm.

