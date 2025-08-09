Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Breaks Silence On His Sudden Death: 'This Was His Time'

Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s mother is mourning the loss of her son.

Last month, the 54-year-old actor tragically passed away after drowning in the ocean during a family vacation in Costa Rica. The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) said this week that he was “playing with his daughter at the seashore at one point.” Previously, the head of the Tourist Police for Costa Rica’s Atlantic region, Elberth León, claimed Malcolm “took a quick dip” with his little one, and they were pulled deeper into the water by a riptide. The official added that the dad “fought” to save his daughter, and she was rescued by two people. However, the OIJ later revealed his daughter wasn’t in the ocean at all when the current swept Malcolm away. He kept her out of the water and went in with a friend instead. While the pal managed to get out alive, The Cosby Show alum sadly did not. And he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Raven-Symoné Shares Emotional Tribute To The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner

His sudden death has been heartbreaking to all those who knew him, but most of all to his mother. Pamela Warner finally broke her silence on Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her son, and it’s an emotional one. She began the post by saying:

“Needless to say our hearts are heavy with the loss of Malcolm. He was a kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity. He wanted all to be aware of their inner strength and that they could succeed, accomplish and transform. This was his latest mission and work, transformation, in order for you to be fully present in your life.”

The mom praised Malcolm for being “an exceptional husband, father, and son — a man deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter.” She continued:

“He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally.”

When it came to his career, Pamela said her son “was in love with the magic of being an actor, always studying and honing his craft.” And he knew from a young age that performing, whether on screen as an actor or on stage as a musician, was what he wanted to be when he grew up:

“Though he began his musical journey a little later in life, at 26, he excelled as a bassist and formed his own band, Miles Long. A poet as well as a musician, he released four albums — two Grammy-nominations and one Grammy award. At eight years old, after his first stage performance, he declared that being onstage was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy. Malcolm left an indelible mark on the world and on countless hearts. All who met him, however briefly, were better for the encounter.”

Undoubtedly, he touched so many lives over the years and is missed right now…

Pamela feels she could say so much more about Malcolm that it “would fill volumes.” For now, she wanted to tell fans this:

“But what I will say, is that I am so very blessed that he chose me to be his mother, to come into the world through the waters of my womb. It is an honor and blessing that will be with me all the days of my life.”

And while the mom knows there are those “who are at a loss, pained by the suddenness of his departure, ache for his presence or just to hear his voice one more time, to see his beatific smile one more time,” she wants everyone to “be comforted that he was at peace and more importantly, he did not suffer.” She explained:

“Malcolm was birthed through water and he transitioned through water. He departed as he arrived, through water. This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed.”

Concluding the post, Pamela asked fans to “keep his spirit alive” moving forward:

“Hold close to whatever part of Malcolm’s life that touched yours. In keeping it near, you keep his spirit alive — nourishing you with the peace, love, joy and light that embodied Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

You can tell Pamela loved her son so much and was incredibly proud of him. What a beautiful tribute to Malcolm. Read the entire statement (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malcolm-Jamal Warner Living Legacy (@mjwlivinglegacy)

Sending love and light to Pamela and the rest of Malcolm’s family…

[Image via Brian To/WENN, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]