Malibu Mayor Claims Kourtney Kardashian LIED About Baby Shower Bash To Get Permit For Massive Poosh Event!

Kourtney Kardashian is in trouble with the mayor of Malibu!

According to TMZ on Sunday, Mayor Bruce Silverstein slammed the 44-year-old reality star, accusing her team of giving false information to get a permit to throw a party. Whoa, what?! He said Kourtney’s event planner put in an application with the city for an “Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event” at a single-family house, claiming it was meant for a baby shower. This request was partly due to concern about the parking at the home, which Kourtney had been renting for the function. But here’s where it gets inneresting…

Silverstein alleged the baby shower was all a ruse! In reality, the party ended up being a promotional event for her health and wellness brand Poosh! Per TMZ, it appears the party in question was the “Poolside with Poosh” bash that was thrown on Saturday. See (below):

Although the permit application stated only 94 guests would attend the so-called “baby shower,” Silverstein said around 600 guests showed up for the “influencer” event. Hmm. None of the Kardashian-Jenner family members even showed up, the mayor claimed!

And understandably, after being lied to, Silverstein isn’t too happy with Kourtney! He expressed his anger over the situation in a statement obtained by TMZ, saying:

“[The] City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents: City Staff Sells Out to Kardashian and Grants Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event in a Vacant Single-Family Home in Private Neighborhood. As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with. Not a good look for the city – although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes.”

The politician continued, pointing out the conflicting stories he heard about the gathering:

“I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me – which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.’ Obviously, one story or the other is false.”

Oof. This is not a good look Kourtney. And now, Mayor Silverstein asked for an internal investigation to be done in order to figure out if any employees from the city were “complicit” in the alleged fraud! Oh s**t! A city council meeting also has been set for Monday to discuss the situation.

At this time, Kourtney hasn’t reacted to the fraudulent permit claims. But clearly, she pissed off the mayor with her actions! Reactions to the matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, California Insider/YouTube]