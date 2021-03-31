NBA Star Malik Beasley Isn't Sure He's Really His Son's Father Amid Divorce Battle!

Is Malik Beasley the father? He isn’t completely sure, tbh!

The NBA star has questioned the paternity of his and estranged wife Montana Yao’s son amid their contentious divorce battle — as the former model was denied temporary spousal support by a Minnesota court.

According to a new court filing obtained by Us Weekly, Beasley “now contests paternity” and has already taken the test to learn whether he’s the biological father of their 2-year-old son, Makai. The docs argue that Yao “contends that Husband [Malik] is the biological father of the child but no Recognition of Parentage has been signed and Husband has not otherwise been adjudicate the child’s father.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves star’s attorney, Steven A. Haney, told Us in a statement that the test was “taken last week,” adding:

“Given the facts and circumstances surrounding these parties’ relationship and lifestyle it would have been negligent not to have one performed. If he is deemed the biological father, he will comply with the order or the court. The Order was contingent upon paternity being established.”

Meanwhile, Yao apparently thinks Malik’s doubts are “comical.” Her rep told the outlet that the athlete “did want a paternity test and took the test” already, noting:

“Montana’s taking Makai to get one tomorrow [March 31]. It’s comical for her that he has requested a paternity test because this entire time on social media he has claimed Makai to be his son and he knows it’s his son.”

The ongoing paternity dispute played a part in the court denying Yao temporary spousal support on Monday, after she requested $5,000 per month in December. The former Miss Malibu Teen USA was granted $6,500 in temporary child support after asking for $8,000 per month, with the filing stating:

“Wife’s request for temporary child support is granted conditioned on Husband becoming adjudicated the child’s father. Upon the fulfillment of that condition, Husband shall pay Wife $6500/mo. in temporary child support.”

The 22-year-old mother’s request for a $15,000 advance from the pair’s marital estate has been deferred. She was also denied her request for $20,000 to pay her attorney’s fees.

As we reported, Yao filed for divorce from the basketballer in December, days after he was seen on a PDA-filled date with Larsa Pippen. The following day, Yao claimed on her Instagram Story she was “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Hopefully some of this confusion will clear up when the paternity test results come in! Do U think Malik is really the father?

