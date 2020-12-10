Malik Beasley's Estranged Wife Montana Yao Says She Was Kicked Out Of Their Family Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal -- WTF?!

This is heartless!

Montana Yao, who is Malik Beasley‘s estranged wife and baby momma to the ex-couple’s 2-year-old son Makai, revealed on Instagram late on Wednesday evening that she’d been booted from her home without so much as an explanation or an apology following the wild Larsa Pippen scandal. Da f**k?!?!

Sharing a new post on her personal account, the 23-year-old model and mother revealed that “things have been pretty rough” for her in the weeks after her now-estranged husband was caught on camera hand-in-hand with 46-year-old Pippen in a Miami mall late last month. We can only imagine!

But more than just the dissolution of her marriage, Yao revealed something even more insidious: the Minnesota Timberwolves star apparently unceremoniously kicked her out of their home — after he got caught slipping! And there wasn’t even “any type of apology” from the basketball star! Dude, OWN YOUR S**T!!!

The former Miss Malibu Teen USA shared the whole story on IG, writing in part (below):

“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology [from Beasley]. I’m not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

Um… WOW.

Here’s the full post, including the young mother’s thanks and gratitude to her followers and fans for their support:

Crazy!!!

Of course, Malik and Larsa continue to make headlines and this controversy shows no sign of slowing down. Come to think of it, the last two months have been quite eventful for the former Real Housewives of Miami star, haven’t they?!

BTW, we’re just gonna say what everybody’s thinking… if this is all true as Yao claims, Malik Beasley is TRASH! It’s bad enough to cheat, and if you want to move on and divorce your wife after that, whatever, that’s on you! But kicking her out of the house without so much as a private apology owning up to your behavior?! Sorry, but that’s clown behavior! Just saying!

Do U agree with us here, Perezcious readers?? Are we being too harsh about Malik’s behavior, or is it totally beyond human decency at this point??

So much to talk about! So much to vent about! Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

