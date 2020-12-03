Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Files For Divorce After His Date With Larsa Pippen!

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao’s marriage is over thanks to his headline-making date with Larsa Pippen!

A source told to E! News that the 23-year-old model filed for divorce from the NBA star after he was photographed walking hand-in-hand with the Real Housewives of Miami alum inside a Miami mall. The insider dished:

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos. Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Wow, gurl didn’t waste a minute!

After the arm-in-arm pics went public in late November, an insider told the outlet that Larsa and Malik “have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other.” Apparently, the 46-year-old knew the 24-year-old was married, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star “played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage.”

The source added:

“She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him. Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

Larsa seemingly expressed her opinion of the soon-to-be exes by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram reading:

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Meanwhile, Montana, who shares 18-month-old son Makai with Malik, shared her side of the story after the photos surfaced. She wrote on her IG Stories:

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love y’all for real. Wow… I don’t even know this man..this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”

Hmm… sounds like the timeline on all this is still a bit blurry.

Was Montana already planning on filing for divorce before she saw the pics or did Malik purposely give her a reason to pull the plug on their marriage? Or did he think he could get away with some side action? If you ask us, someone’s not telling the truth here — but who is it? Malik? Larsa? Montana? Share your guesses in the comments (below)!

