Did Malika Haqq Just Confirm Khloé Kardashian’s Son’s Name?!

It seems Khloé Kardashian’s bestie Malika Haqq may have spilled the beans on the 38-year-old reality star’s baby boy’s name!

As you know, Koko and Tristan Thompson had a son via surrogate in July of 2022 – months after it was revealed the 32-year-old athlete cheated (again) and also fathered a baby boy named Theo with Maralee Nichols. Despite welcoming her son nearly a year ago, the television personality had yet to reveal his name! In fact, she wasn’t planning on officially announcing it until season three of The Kardashians. Ugh.

However, her plans seemingly got spoiled when The Sun revealed her little guy’s moniker to the world earlier this month. For those who haven’t heard, Khloé and Tristan chose – Tatum Robert Thompson. Love it! The insider for the outlet explained about the name decision at the time:

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother. Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloé towards that. It took Khloé a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a ‘T.’”

A sweet way to pay tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. and keep the alliteration tradition! Of course, Khloé has not confirmed the official name of her son – and we most likely won’t learn it from her until season three of The Kardashians drops on Hulu. But it looks like someone already beat her to the punch… again! After Khloé posted a picture of herself holding her 9-month-old son to Instagram on Friday, her best friend Malika took to the comments section and wrote:

“Go Tate!”

That message immediately grabbed the attention of fans, who wondered if the 40-year-old accidentally confirmed the little one’s name! Although Malika didn’t use the full name The Sun reported, it’s important to note that “Tate” is a nickname for “Tatum.” There’s also a chance his name is just “Tate” too! Nevertheless, many people responded to Malika’s comment, saying:

“Tate? So it is Tatum” “I think it’s Tatum maybe Tate is a nickname” “oops name dropped” “is this a name confirmation?!” “ good for you confirming his name is Tatum” “no way did she just drop that haha” “OMGGGGG SHE ANNOUNCED IT!!!!!”

Lolz! Malika may have some explaining to do to Koko! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

