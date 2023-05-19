Tristan Thompson 'Always Hopeful' He Can Get Back Together With Khloé Kardashian!

Tristan Thompson isn’t ready to let Khloé Kardashian go…

As you know, Khloé and Tristan have quite the on-again, off-again relationship — and recently things have been heating up between the pair once again. Fans have been speculating for a while that the pair are back together for many reasons — including the NBA player moving into a HUGE mansion near the reality TV star’s home in Hidden Hills, the way he’s been smashing the heart button on Koko’s steamy Instagram pics, the way the fam is supporting him again…

However, it just doesn’t seem like it’s in the cards for them to get back together. At least not right now!

Most recently DeuxMoi posted a response to a question asking about the couple’s status, to which the outlet replied:

“Allegedly he’s back with Koko, so maybe she’s soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared, and doesn’t give Koko a hard time.”

But after a fan account reposted the pic with excitement in the air, Khloé herself snapped back with:

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Oof. She’s DONE, you guys! But that doesn’t mean Tristan is!

It’s no secret the 32-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t over the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum. An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight:

“Tristan still loves Khloé and would love to be with her again. He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family.”

And his attempts at fixing things isn’t stopping there. On Thursday, another source told the outlet:

“[Tristan] is always hopeful that he can win Khloe back and be with her.”

They’re not there yet, though, per the latest sources. They say Khloé isn’t sure she wants to forgive his betrayal — even though they’re “in a good place” and “healthily” co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter True and 9-month-old son together. According to the insider, Tristan “is making tremendous efforts and strides and it really shows.” But the Good American founder is “very clear about her boundaries and will continue to be communicative about where she stands with Tristan”:

“Khloé gets frustrated by the various reports about their relationship because it is her experience and narrative to share with the world, if and when she is ready.”

Wait… she’s upset because the narrative of their reconciliation is inaccurate? Or because it’s her private business? Those are two very different things.

Anyway, even if there’s no romance brewing, though, the KarJenners will always consider the basketball player a part of their family. The source added:

“[They love] Tristan and only want the best for him, Khloe, their family, and everyone as a group. Kim and the whole family have been supportive of Tristan because they all believe that family comes first, which Tristan is fully a part of and always will be.”

Regardless if Tristan and Khloé ever rekindle their relationship, it seems like they’re in a very good place! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will they ever get back together again? Sound OFF (below).

