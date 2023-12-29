Mama June Claps Back After Fans Accuse Her Of Using Drugs On TikTok Live!

Mama June won’t stand by letting people make up rumors about her sobriety!

After the reality TV star went live on TikTok recently, fans quickly became concerned she was getting high or taking drugs during the livestream. Why? Because she kept bending off-camera as she ranted about people trashing her online. This made viewers fear for what she was doing off-screen — but she insists it was nothing nefarious!

Clapping back at the allegations, the 44-year-old, full name June Shannon, denied all the speculation, telling TMZ on Friday:

“I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020. I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke cigarettes and I don’t even drink.”

Oh, phew! That’s almost three years, too. Amazing!

As for all the concerning behavior, she said she was cooking while also bending down to read the comments — something that has become harder for her to do since she is blind in her right eye. And if fans needed any more proof, the matriarch revealed she is required to take weekly drug tests for the production of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and she’s never failed one. She said:

“That doesn’t keep me clean, I keep me clean.”

So great to hear! We all know she’s had a really serious problem with substance abuse in her past — an addiction that led her to spend over $1 million on cocaine. So the fact she’s been sober for years is a relief! Especially now that she deals with the devastating loss of her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

See a bit of what had fans so worried (below):

