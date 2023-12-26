Mama June Plans To Bring Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes On Family Trip To Disney World!

Mama June Shannon isn’t letting her daughter’s death get in the way of a family trip.

The reality star’s oldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell may have passed away, but it sounds like she’s very much going to be present during the fam’s next big vacation. Sources close to the family told TMZ over the weekend that prior to the late 29-year-old’s passing, the reality fam tossed around the idea of a big trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida — and now, tragedy or no, they’re moving forward with it.

The insider revealed that Mama June, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her beau Dralin Carswell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and her brood, and Anna’s older daughter Kaitlyn, 11, got a rental house in the area to share for a week, and they’re bringing an urn which holds some of the mother of two’s ashes. The outlet also reported that Michael Cardwell, who has custody of Anna’s younger daughter, Kylee, 8, was also invited, but that it’s not clear if he and the little one are going… Which doesn’t surprise us in the wake of the custody drama.

Apparently, the urn will stay at the rental so the fam can feel like she’s there with them, and Kaitlyn will be sporting a new necklace which contains a bit of her mom’s ashes while at the amusement park.

What a tough Christmas this must be for the kiddos… The first without their mom. But word is the family got them iPads, which the outlet said Anna wanted to gift them prior to dying of stage 4 adrenal cancer.

What a sweet gesture… Our hearts continue to be with the family during these trying times.

