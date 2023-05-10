Mama June Reveals She Spent Over $1 MILLION On Cocaine -- And It Destroyed Her Health!

Mama June Shannon is opening up more than ever about the struggles with addiction that led up to her 2019 arrest.

While speaking with DailyMail.com on Wednesday, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum got candid about her cocaine abuse and how it almost completely destroyed her family. As you know, June has been caught in quite the whirlwind of controversies, as well as having her strained relationship with her children be aired out through her several reality shows — it’s not been an easy road for the 43-year-old, but things are finally looking up.

When asked what she would say to her younger self in the midst of her addiction, the reality TV matriarch said:

“‘Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that damn money?’ I say that a lot to my husband. I would be like ‘Man, why in the hell did I blow all that money?'”

Mama June admitted she often has moments where she is hard on herself because she spent so much money while battling her addiction. How much money did she blow on, well, blow? You would not believe! She revealed she spent over $3,000 PER DAY on cocaine when she was at her lowest — that’s over $1 million per year! She blew over a MILLION BUCKS on cocaine! She lamented:

“I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it. I don’t remember like a lot of that time frame. Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs … Now I’ve gone back to being like penny pinching, and Justin tells me I’m a money hoarder.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed she snorted so much cocaine it started to damage her vision — so she switched to smoking it. As you know, she was finally busted for drug possession in 2019. If you were wondering how she ended up losing custody of Alana Thompson, look no further, we guess…

Now that she’s three years sober, though, the WEtv star is looking to the future. And although it’s not an easy future, she’s ready to fight for it. Over the past couple years Mama June has been suffering with some unexplained medical issues that left her hospitalized with severe headaches and dizziness. She said she still doesn’t have a diagnosis — and even went on to claim the doctors were falling behind because they were judging her over her past substance abuse:

“We still don’t have any answers. I’m still getting judgment from the doctors because when they look at me and I feel like I’m getting judged because of my prior issues. I hate that the doctors will look at someone who has been through something in their life, like an addiction, and they think that someone can’t change.”

So sad…

Mama June went on to say she’s just tired and wants answers:

“I’m over three years straight and clean. But when I’m honest and tell people that, the doctor just looks at you like you’ve got some major disease and I don’t. I just want the answers and I’m not getting them. I’m trying to get into to see the best doctors that I know back in Georgia, but it is taking some time.”

And for the haters praying for her downfall? She has one message for them:

“If you’re waiting on me to fail, baby. You better stop holding that breath, baby, or else you gone [sic] die.”

The Road To Redemption star revealed to the outlet she and her family are undergoing counseling and trying to repair their rocky relationship for the sake of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Her husband Justin Stroud seems to be impressed with the progress, too, as he said:

“I see the change that she’s making every day, but they wasn’t around to see it. But I understand where they’re coming from too, you know, because I was an addict myself and people get tired of being told that you’re going to do something and yet that it never comes. So I’m pretty sure that during her addiction, June said, ‘Hey, I’m going to change. I’m going to do this.’ But it never came. The girls just just want to see action. And I think that the action has been speaking for themselves here lately, so that’s good.”

The new series Mama June: Family Crisis will follow along with the family’s attempts at getting over their differences. You can see the sneak peek (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

