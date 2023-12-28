Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Accused Of 'Dangerous' Parenting -- Because Of THIS??

Kailyn Lowry is getting SLAMMED on social media for her allegedly “dangerous” parenting! But uh, are these people for real??

On Reddit, fans were quick to post a snapshot from Kail’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday in which she’s showing off a new manicure. In the pic she captioned “we’re baaaaack” the mom of seven can be seen donning square tipped nails with a brown and nude ombré style. See the pic for yourself (below):

Nice!

Or so everyone assumed… fans on the Teen Mom subreddit were concerned upon seeing the sharp corners of the 31-year-old’s manicure. The reality TV star has seven kiddos, as you know, and three — Rio and two unnamed twins — are still in diapers. This became a big cause for concern in the comments of the post, with fans pointing out how “dangerous” the style was:

“Bit sharp for handling newborns.” “Ma’am, you have THREE babies in diapers.” “Those are SHARP AF with that walk-in appt. If she changes one diaper with those, the kid’s bleeding.” “How does she have time to get her nails done when she has three babies? I have older kids and still don’t have time to get my nails done.”

Some fans even suggested that with nails like those, Kailyn must not be the one caring for her babies and changing their diapers:

“Yikes we know who never changes diapers of her own kids” “That’s what the nannies are for” “She must not change diapers because those are sharp as hell”

Damn! Some hot takes on this! But seriously, they ARE just fingernails — and we don’t know what goes on behind the scenes. Calling someone a bad mother and suggesting their kids are in danger because they got their nails done seems wrong to us, but what do U think? Sound OFF (below).

