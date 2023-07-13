Mandy Moore Catches Package Thief On Camera!

Mandy Moore is putting the lowest of the low on blast!

The This Is Us star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to reveal that even a celeb like her is prone to an all too frustrating problem: stolen packages!

The actress shared a screenshot of footage from a security camera in her driveway that showed a large package lying against a large gate. A blue figure could be seen lurking in the bushes off to the side — creepy AF!!!

Over the image, she explained the aggravating dilemma that involves her 9-month-old, Ozzie, writing:

“People are the WORST. I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went. I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this video (which won’t load here for some reason).”

Despite the video not loading, she went on to explain what she witnessed on her cameras — and it is so disturbing! She said:

“This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”

WTF!

That thief was stalking her home for an HOUR?! That in and of itself is scary! Throw in the fact they stole her stroller and we, too, would be furious! We hope she gets a new one sent to her… and maybe some more security for her mail!

Ch-ch-check out the shocking screen grab (below)!

Thankfully, Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are in the throes of construction on their new home, so maybe she’ll be able to figure out a solution before she moves.

The Candy singer has been working on that home for over six years. She purchased the Cali residence in January 2017 for a reported $2.56 million while it was still in construction mode, and she’s been renovating it ever since.

On Tuesday, she showed off a photo of the backyard, though it has yet to undergo new landscaping. The A Walk To Remember alum also revealed she has an “original ceiling detail” on the wood beam ceiling in her living room and showed off an exterior snapshot of the home, captioned, “home reno progress.”

Take a look:

Back in February, she also shared another “site visit” with followers and revealed her eldest son Gus, 2, has “dreamy” tiles in his bathroom. Awww!

Plus, she picked some bold tiger-print fabric for her dining room chairs. We can’t wait to see this whole thing come together! And she must be eager too! We cannot imagine working on a home for six years! Hopefully, all this construction keeps her mind off the annoying package thief… ya know??

Reactions?! Are y’all victims of package theft at all like this??

Sound OFF (below)!

