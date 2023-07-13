Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Sued AGAIN -- Together This Time!

The couple that stays together… gets sued together??

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann might’ve sorted out their marriage woes, but that doesn’t mean they’ve gotten out all their financial scrapes! Now that the pair are back together, it seems like their lawsuits have followed suit — because they’re now being sued — together — by a bank over their home in Alpharetta, Georgia. According to official legal docs obtained by ET on Tuesday, Landmark Community Bank is suing the Biermanns over defaulting on a $300,000 home equity loan.

According to the bank, the Real Housewife and her former footballer hubby owe a total of $217,443.32 after failing to pay their bills.

Yeesh!

Landmark states the loan was originally taken out all the way back in December of 2013, and the couple were due to pay it all back by December of 2016 — three years later. They ended up going back to the bank later in 2017 and working with them to extend their maturity date. They were able to rework with Landmark and agree on extending their loan until December 2017 — but of course they still didn’t make all their payments!

Related: Kim SOBS While Accusing ‘Aggressive’ Kroy Of Locking Her Out In Bodycam Vid

The bank decided to give them ANOTHER extension on the loan. This time they agreed to pay around $1.1k per month until January 2038 starting in February of 2018, in order to finally repay that $300k credit they’d lined up.

But as the new lawsuit states, that didn’t end up working out. Allegedly, Kim and Kroy stopped making payments on the loan in December 2022, leaving that nearly $218k bill unpaid. Oh dear…

Landmark said in the legal filings they “terminated” the pair’s line of credit back in May and tried their best to contact them about the unpaid loan. The bank claims any attempts to reach the Bravo couple regarding their loan were either ignored or rejected. (We guess they were too busy this year being at one another’s throats?)

All this comes after the couple’s many financial burdens — most recently them being sued separately on their own lines of credit they’d allegedly taken out and not paid off. Kim is being sued by Target for $2.5k for allegedly dropping her RedCard payments back in September of 2022, meanwhile Kroy racked up a HUGE bill with Baha Mar Casino for a $52.5k credit line Sky Warrior says he didn’t pay back in 2021.

This, of course, just adds to the MILLION BUCKS the reality TV stars owe the IRS. At this point, every time we think “could it get any worse?” — it really does just keep getting worse!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]