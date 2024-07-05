Mandy Moore Reveals She’s Dealing With Tricky Health Issue This Pregnancy!

Mandy Moore is getting real about an issue she’s dealing with in her third pregnancy.

The 40-year-old actress revealed in a post on Instagram Stories that she has a melasma. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a skin condition that causes “brown or blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots” on the body. Melasma typically appears on the cheeks, nose, chin, upper lip, and forehead. The condition is common during pregnancy, with roughly 15 to 20 percent of expecting mothers getting it at some point.

Related: Pregnant Hailey Bieber Offers THIS Genius Tip To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat!

Don’t worry! It may be alarming, but melasma is completely harmless! But we can imagine the issue is frustrating to deal with while pregnant, especially for someone whose face is part of their livelihood! Plus, the Cleveland Clinic says it worsens during the summertime. Oof. And for Mandy, her melasma has been extremely difficult so far! Fortunately, it appears she has something to help out with the skin disorder.

In a picture posted on the platform, the This Is Us alum is lying down with her eyes closed while rubbing a Lyma Laser on her temple. According to the company’s website, the skincare device has “unrivaled results on signs of aging, wrinkles, rosacea, pigmentation, skin elasticity and scarring.” And Mandy just hopes it works! She wrote over the photo:

“Pregnancy melasma is the pits. I heard @lymalife can help.”

Hopefully, her melasma will clear up soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The View/YouTube]