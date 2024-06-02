Got A Tip?

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Proudly Shows Off First Pic Of Her Baby Bump Since Announcing Third Pregnancy! LOOK!

Mandy Moore is GLOWING amid her third pregnancy!

On Friday, the This Is Us actress revealed in the CUTEST Instagram post ever that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby number three! Mandy shared a pic of her two sons Augustus, 3, and Oscar, 19 months, holding hands while sporting matching white t-shirts. Augustus’ read, “Big,” while Oscar’s read, “Middle.” See (below):

Adorbz!

The Tangled voice actress excitedly revealed in her caption that she’s having a girl, but didn’t share a pic of herself to indicate how far along she is. But that’s all changed now!

On Saturday, Mandy shared the first public pic of her growing baby bump! She had on a leopard print dress and black sandals and gushed about not having to hide her belly anymore! She wrote:

“Last night’s lewk. Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore.”

Ha! See (below):

Mandy Moore Shares First Look At Her Baby Bump!
(c) Mandy Moore/Instagram

Cute!

We’re so happy for her to officially have their own “Big Three,” just like in This Is Us!

Reactions?? Share your support in the comments down below!

[Image via Glamour/YouTube]

Jun 02, 2024 11:00am PDT

