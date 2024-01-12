Shane West Responds To HILARIOUS A Walk To Remember Review!

OMG we love a good reappraisal! And few eras are more ripe for ribbing than the cinema of the early 2000s!

Earlier this week influencer Rob Anderson posted an absolutely HIGHlarious review of the 2002 weepy high school romance A Walk To Remember, hitting every trope, every bonkers plot development… At one point he refers to Mandy Moore‘s character as “quite a talented dying girl.” LOLz! It’s gorgeous! And one of the movie’s stars saw it!

Shane West, who clearly has a great sense of humor, jumped into the comments section to tell the creator:

“Been getting this sent to me a lot today… this is hysterical Love it, had me rolling!”

Same, bad boy Landon Carter. Same!

Ch-ch-check it out (below), and you’ll be rolling, too!

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube.]