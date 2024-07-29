Got A Tip?

Maralee Nichols

Maralee Nichols Will NEVER Let Y'all Forget Tristan Thompson Wants Nothing To Do With Their Son!

Maralee Nichols Will Never Let Anyone Forget That Tristan Thompson Wants Nothing To Do With Their Son!

Maralee Nichols ain’t letting anyone forget Tristan Thompson is no father of the year.

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian threw son Tatum a dinosaur-themed 2nd birthday bash with all the goodies any toddler would love — slime, piñatas, cake, and more! Baby daddy Tristan was happy to celebrate his little man, showing off several pictures from the event and dedicating some really sweet words to his son on Instagram… But let’s not forget Tatum isn’t his ONLY 2-year-old boy!

As we all saw play out, the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on Khloé yet again in 2021, this time with Maralee. The proof only came later when we learned the two conceived their son Theo. The little guy was born in December of the same year, but Tristan has stayed far away from him… And Maralee isn’t letting anyone forget!

On Tatum’s big day, she took to her Instagram Story to share a couple sweet snaps from a beach day with little Theo. In the first, she holds his hand as he gazes at the ocean. The second is a video in which he runs around the sandy beach. See (below):

Maralee Nichols posts pic of son Theo with Tristan Thompson amid Tatum's 2nd b-day!
(c) Maralee Nichols/Instagram
Maralee Nichols posts pic of son Theo with Tristan Thompson amid Tatum's 2nd b-day!
(c) Maralee Nichols/Instagram

The fitness model returned to the app on Monday to share another pic of the little dude in a stroller. See (below):

Maralee Nichols posts pic of son Theo with Tristan Thompson amid Tatum's 2nd b-day!
(c) Maralee Nichols/Instagram

Yikes! We guess that’s her not-so-subtle reminder… Tristan has another son, and he’s growing up fatherless! It must be hard seeing the NBA player be so active in Tatum’s life absent from Theo’s…

Thoughts??

[Images via Maralee Nichols/Instagram & Hulu]

Jul 29, 2024

