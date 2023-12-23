Maralee Nichols SLAMS ‘False’ Claim She Had ‘One Night Stand’ With Tristan Thompson!

Maralee Nichols isn’t here for the trolls!

The fitness influencer — who shares 2-year-old son Theo with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — took to Instagram earlier this week to share a picture of herself wearing a stunning metallic gold dress. Along with the snapshot, she also included a video giving fans a glimpse of the plunging back of the gown while walking through a hall of Christmas trees. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Related: Khloé Kardashian FINALLY Addresses Tristan’s Son With Maralee In Testy Exchange!

Gorg! As Maralee seems to be enjoying the festive season, some people decided to pop her happy holiday bubble in the comments section… by bringing up her cheating scandal with her ex Tristan! However, she refused to stand for it! Per a screenshot from Page Six, the momma shut down a social media user’s since-deleted comment accusing her of being only “a one night stand” with the 32-year-old basketball player. Maralee fired back, making sure to set the record straight to everyone:

“I was definitely not a one night stand. That’s a false and defamatory statement you’re making about me.”

Damn…

As Perezcious readers know, Maralee came into the spotlight when she sued Tristan for child support and revealed he was the father of their son. The two had conceived their child together in March — while he was in a relationship with Khloé. Not only did Tristan cheat on the 39-year-old reality star (again), but she only found out about the scandal when the news broke! And it happened only weeks after the two became pregnant with their second child, Tatum, via a surrogate! Ugh.

He messed up royally, again. And in January 2022, the athlete confirmed he was the father of his son with Maralee. Despite the admission, he still seems to be ignoring Theo — something he has faced a ton of backlash for. Awful. Meanwhile, the social media personality insisted to E! News that Tristan told her “he was single and co-parenting” when they were involved with each other around his 30th birthday in 2021, adding:

“I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

Oof. We guess let this be a warning to the haters that Maralee is not afraid to clap back, especially if anyone brings up her messy situation with Tristan! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Maralee Nichols/Instagram, Hulu/YouTube, Los Angeles Lakers/YouTube]