Mariah Carey Calls Meghan Markle A 'Diva' TO HER FACE On The Ex-Royal's New Podcast!

Mariah Carey is exposing Meghan Markle‘s diva side!

On Meghan’s new podcast, Archetypes, her special guest for the episode “The Duality of Diva” had a lot to say! The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas called out the duchess in true diva-fashion on Tuesday when she claimed she didn’t “connect” with the “persona”:

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t act like [you don’t].”

Wow! It’s just like Mariah to bring the sass! Unsurprisingly, the former actress didn’t seem amused, though. Snapping back, the Suits alum wanted to know exactly what kind of “diva” moments she had in the past:

“What kind of diva moments did I give you?”

The When You Believe songstress quickly clarified she was only “playing” and explained it wasn’t Meghan’s personality that gave diva vibes, but instead her appearance:

“Let’s pretend that you weren’t so beautiful, and didn’t have the whole thing, and didn’t have gorgeous ensembles, you maybe wouldn’t get as much diva stuff. I don’t care, I’m like, ‘When I can, I’m gonna give you diva.'”

Luckily the 41-year-old didn’t seem to take offense to the remark after the songbird elaborated — the two even found common ground when speaking about growing up biracial:

“I didn’t fit in. I didn’t fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all.”

The Castle star seemed to relate, echoing her understanding. She even went on to express how big of an influence Mimi had on her life:

“Yeah, I understand that. I understand that. You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much. But when you are a woman and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.'”

Aww, how wonderful Meghan could look up to her!

She continued to reference Halle Berry, another trailblazing biracial woman in Hollywood — and her life. (Hey, remember when Prince Harry used to have a Halle Berry poster on his college room wall? LOLz!) She also mentioned how Halle’s experience differed greatly from her own and Mariah’s:

“I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world. And her response was her saying, ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’ So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman. And I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned. You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

The Remember Me actress then said she never really experienced being “treated like a Black woman” until she began dating her now-husband:

“I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

The Obsessed singer agreed, telling of her own life and feeling forced to “choose”:

“As mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I’m mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose.”

Exactly right, Mariah!

After the interview, Markle said the conversation with her “girl crush” went well — up until the moment she called the duchess a diva!

“It was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened… But it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva. I started to sweat a little, I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt… My mind was genuinely spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking in that moment, ‘Was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?'”

Aww, haha!

“So, she must have felt my nervous laughter, and you all would have heard it too. She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig.”

We’re glad Mariah and Meghan were able to find some common experiences and have a great discussion about something so important. Let us know your thoughts on the interview (below)!

