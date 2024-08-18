Got A Tip?

Halle Berry Files For Sole Custody Of 10-Year-Old Son & BLASTS ‘Oppositional’ Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez! Details!

Halle Berry’s custody battle just took a heated turn!

The Die Another Day star is seeking sole custody of her son Maceo, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez… Because she says he has some behavioral and learning issues her ex won’t properly prioritize!

In court docs filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County and obtained by People over the weekend, the X-Men star claimed her son has “educational challenges” and that she’s “fought for tutoring, an educational assessment and finding an environment that was suitable to Maceo’s needs” — but that Olivier has been nothing but “oppositional, unmoving and withheld his consent for years,” instead prioritizing soccer. She claimed:

“Because of Respondent’s opposition to any interventions whatsoever for years and because of Respondent’s prioritizing soccer activities over Maceo’s educational and psychological well-being, Maceo’s educational and behavioral challenges worsened, and he continued to fall further behind in school.”

Yikes!

Furthermore, the 58-year-old alleged Maceo acts out after being with his father for “long periods,” and has even “repeat[ed] disputes” she and Olivier had years ago — and that her ex would respond saying the child was “old enough to make his own decisions.” Really?? At 10 years old?!

Halle’s legal team further argued Olivier “ignores the professionals hired to help Maceo, and he aggressively stands in the way of implementing strategies and interventions to assist Maceo,” and has inhibited “custodial rights, [withheld] information from Petitioner, [made] unilateral decisions on Maceo’s behalf, [involved] Maceo in the parties’ conflict, and [refused] to follow the recommendations of Maceo’s school.” All this being said, Halle is asking for sole custody “or in the alternative, tie-breaking authority to make all decisions” regarding Maceo’s health, therapy, and educational needs.

Olivier’s team told People he will be responding to Halle’s filing in the weeks to come.

Halle and Olivier separated all the way back in 2015 after only two years of marriage, but only just settled their divorce last year. The pair agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their son, with the Monster’s Ball star agreeing to pay $8,000 per month in child support in addition to 4.3% of any income above $2 million. She’s also responsible for the child’s tuition, extracurricular activities, including soccer, health insurance, and any uninsured expenses.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Olivier says in response. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via WIRED/YouTube & Nikki Nelson/WENN]

