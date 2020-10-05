Whoa, WHUT?? Mariah Carey Claims She & Ex-Fiancé James Packer NEVER HAD SEX!

Mariah Carey seemed happy to spill the tea on many of her relationships in her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — with one notable exception. She didn’t have the ink to spare on ex-fiancé James Packer.

Was it too private? Too close to her heart? Not exactly…

In an interview with The Guardian, the pop star was asked about Packer’s exclusion from the memoir. She responded:

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur.”

Dayum! She is still the queen of shade!

Well… that’s one way of looking at things!

But that’s not the biggest bombshell about the (non?) relationship, which spanned around 18 months before they split in 2016. She went on to reveal:

“We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.”

HUH???

Were they saving it for marriage, or what? That could explain why Packer popped the question after only a few months… although it raises questions about their nine-month engagement. For his part, the billionaire never hinted at the unusual arrangement behind the scenes. In a rare public statement on the split back in 2017, he told The Australian:

“I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Unfortunately, we may never know more about this curious quirk, unless Mimi decides to write a book about relationships that “didn’t occur.” Now that her memoir is out, she expressed a desire to stop doing interviews altogether. She explained:

“No offense to doing interviews, but what would be the point? I can’t articulate it better than I already have [in the book]. From now on, I’m like, ‘Please refer to page 29,’ you know what I mean?”

OMG, please let her do that in an interview! Just tell the Good Day LA people, “Page 119.”

Elsewhere in The Guardian interview, the Always Be My Baby singer proved she doesn’t care too much about what people think of her image. Regarding the claim that she’s “high maintenance,” she laughed:

“You know what? I don’t give a shit. I f**king am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my ass off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry — I didn’t realize we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!”

Ha! Amazing!

Asked if she cares about being called a “diva,” she had a similar reply:

“No! Who the f**k cares? Honestly! ‘Oh my God, they’re calling me a diva — I think I’m going to cry!’ You think in the grand scheme of things in my life that really matters to me, being called a diva? I am, bitches, that’s right!”

If Mariah really does stop doing interviews, we will definitely miss getting this kind of wisdom from an all-time iconic diva. But we remain very glad she’s been able to tell her story her own way!

