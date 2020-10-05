Nicole Kidman Gives Rare Interview Cryptically Reflecting On Former Relationship With Ex-Husband Tom Cruise!

Nicole Kidman is opening up (a bit?) about her 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise… and she’s being cryptic about it, at that!

The 53-year-old Australian actress is the focus of a new interview with the New York Times in which she revealed just a bit about being “happily married” to the now-58-year-old action star while filming their infamous 1999 sexual drama Eyes Side Shut together for director Stanley Kubrick.

Kidman has not been particularly open about her marriage to Cruise in the past, though, and it appears as if this time around is no different!

In the interview, the question came up about Kubrick’s film, in which the pair played a married couple dealing with infidelity. When asked whether that on-screen storyline created “negative feelings” for Kidman during the couple’s real-life marriage, the Aussie actress simply said:

“We would go go-kart racing after those scenes [with infidelity]. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or maybe I’m not willing to.”

Yeah… see what we’re saying?! That’s kind of a cryptic thing to say, isn’t it??

Heck, the Big Little Lies star gave way more when asked about Kubrick, who died shortly after completing the thriller in 1999.

When asked about the famed film director’s work, Kidman fondly recalled the family life she’d had with Cruise and now-adult children Connor and Isabella on set, revealing:

“We loved working with [Kubrick]. We shot [Eyes Wide Shut] for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”

Awww! That’s cute. And definitely a little more illuminating than the quote about the Top Gun star! Just saying!!!

But to be fair, this isn’t the first time Nicole has shied away from really going in on her ex-husband, whom she split from back in 2001.

In a 2018 interview with Today, Keith Urban‘s wife was asked specifically about Cruise and her experiences with the #MeToo Movement while being married to the A-lister. Even while discussing the inner workings of Hollywood in that context, Kidman barely budged on Cruise personally, and eventually said:

“I don’t like discussing exes and all of that. I feel it’s almost disrespectful to Tom, and disrespectful to Keith. So I try to stay in the here and now.”

No kidding…

She doubled down on that same stance later in 2018, telling Australia’s Who Magazine that she was “very private” about her personal life, and would “protect all those relationships” with her family members, exes, and close friends at all costs.

So, say what you will about Nicole not coming clean about the Mission: Impossible superstar, but at least she’s been consistent about it! Can’t knock the woman for wanting to keep private things private as much as she’s able to, ya know?!

Still, that one cryptic line in the go-kart quote (above) is giving us pause: “Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or maybe I’m not willing to.”

Where do we go with THAT?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

