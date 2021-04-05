Mariah Carey Belts Famous High Note While Getting COVID Vaccine!

No screaming kids for these docs! Instead, healthcare workers were treated to a mini Mariah Carey concert on Saturday when she belted into song after getting her COVID-19 vaccination!

The musician recorded the exciting moment for Instagram over the weekend, sharing a message of encouragement to fans who have continued to follow safety protocols since the start of the pandemic over a year ago! The momma of two said:

“Here were are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with [kids] Roc & Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we’re still in this battle together.”

Clearly “excited” and “nervous,” the singer let all her emotions loose when the shot was administered — even breaking out into her famous high notes!! In the caption of her vid, the 52-year-old joked:

“Vaccine side effect: G6 ”

We’ll take that side effect any day! Ch-ch-check out her victorious singing (below)!

Congrats on getting your first dose, Mariah!!

[Image via Mariah Carey/Instagram]