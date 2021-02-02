Mariah Carey’s Estranged Sister Sues For 'Emotional Distress' Over Tell-All Memoir!

Hold up!

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister, Alison Carey, is suing the pop diva, claiming that the allegations she made in her 2020 memoir caused immense “emotional distress” and public humiliation.

In case you didn’t read it, the 50-year-old singer published the tell-all, entitled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in September 2020. The memoir detailed the abusive relationship she had with her older sister and the “significant neglect” she suffered from throughout her childhood. Well, none of that sat well with big sis.

Related: Customers Sue Subway After Lab Tests Show Tuna Subs Are ‘Not Tuna & Not Fish’

On Monday, the 58-year-old filed docs in New York, demanding “an amount no less than $1.25 million” from the Always Be My Baby performer for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress caused by statements” made in the book.

In the court documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Alison cited the chapter titled Dandelion Tea, in which the musician had claimed that Alison had “drugged” her with a Valium tablet when she was a kid and later attempted to sell her to a pimp when she was 12. The Grammy winner also alleged that her sister had once thrown a cup of “boiling-hot tea” on her, causing third-degree burns on her back.

WTF?!

In her court filing, Alison said that her younger sister “presented no evidence to substantiate these serious allegations” and declared that Mariah “used her book to humiliate and embarrass [Alison] as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV, and across the internet.” Well, that part is certainly true. That story went everywhere.

Alison — who is representing herself in the case — called the Emotions artist’s claims “cruel and outrageous” and blasted her for using her “status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister.” She continued to imply that she has “become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of [Mariah’s] book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse.”

The elder sibling — who had previously been arrested for prostitution— also detailed again the alleged mental and sexual abuse from their mother, Patricia Carey. As some of you may know, she has stated before that her mom forced her to attend “terrifying middle of the night satanic worship meeting that included ritual sacrifices and sexual activity” as a child.

The Long Island native further mentioned she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression, and she suffered from a traumatic brain injury that affects her short-term memory and vision after an attack in a 2015 home invasion. While promoting her book, Mariah told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that she had always felt afraid as a child and said her big sister was “troubled and traumatized,” saying:

“We don’t even really know each other … we didn’t grow up together, but we did. Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn’t there. I was dropped into this world, and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family.”

She continued:

“They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family, and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality, it was not. They have always thought that my life was easy.”

Wow … this is all just wild!

What do U think about Mariah’s sister suing her? Does she deserve that money — or is Mimi justified in telling her story?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]