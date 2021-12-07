Marilyn Manson Allegedly Threatened To Sexually Assault Evan Rachel Wood's Son!

Marilyn Manson reportedly threatened the families of the women who accused him of sexual assault — including children — according to new court documents unearthed this week.

Most disturbingly among an incredibly dark and horrific set of allegations, the rocker allegedly threatened ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood‘s 8-year-old son, Jack, with the troubled musician supposedly claiming he would harm the child.

The revelation has come forth in new docs first published on Monday by DailyMail.com, the provenance of which comes from Wood’s prior custody battle over Jack against ex-partner Jamie Bell. In the declaration, which occurred in court back in March, the Westworld star alleged that Manson told her he would “f**k” Jack in one horrifically twisted part of a bid to “ruin [her] life.”

In the declaration, Wood asserted:

“I took [Manson’s] threat seriously, then and now. I am looking into attack dogs and security guards at night.”

Whoa.

Quickly after learning of the alleged threat, the 34-year-old mother installed bulletproof glass windows, a steel security door, and a tall security fence around her Los Angeles home, according to her claims in the official brief.

Speaking about the threat in relation to all the other allegations against the 52-year-old rocker, whose El Lay-area home was raided by law enforcement investigators last week, Wood added:

“I only recently learned that [Manson] was involved in human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors on a large scale. These new developments, combined with the pending criminal investigation, lead me to be very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles.”

Referring to Manson as “the alleged offender” in the papers brought before a judge in the custody agreement case, Wood continued:

“I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender. I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family. In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.”

Jeez…

According to Wood, she found out about the horrific threat after one of Manson’s other alleged victims recorded the rock star explaining that he had pictures of her children going to the mailbox, along with access to their social security numbers.

Manson allegedly said to the unidentified woman:

“I’ve got everything, they’re f**ked, and they’re going to be f**king destroyed. I know where they live, where their f**king kids go to school, where they work, their parents.”

Sickening.

Along with that, Wood claims, she was deluged with death threats from Manson’s fans and followers in the months after first making allegations against the musician back in February. She went on:

“I cannot stress enough that it is not just the alleged offender, as one person, who presents a risk to our safety. It is the combination of the alleged offender and his network of fanatics, who, like him, are also extreme Satanists, pedophiles and Nazis. The alleged offender’s network of followers helped him kidnap, abuse, and ritualistically torture people which included binding, whipping, cutting, rape and forcing people to drink blood.”

Wood explained her fear in the context of wanting to move from LA to Nashville, in order to keep Jack away from Manson. For his part, Bell argued that Wood’s claim was a bid to keep the boy from him — hence the custody battle itself.

For his part, it sounds like the English-born Bell was not ready to go along with Wood’s accusations. In his own declaration filed with the court, the 35-year-old actor responded:

“Evan’s story defies credibility. I frankly do not understand what is happening. Either Evan’s claims that she is receiving ‘death threats’ are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.”

And the Billy Elliott star went on from there:

“As an actor myself, I am no stranger to threats, and many people I know who are public figures have had to take security precautions. I have received no indication from Evan that she has even a security guard in place.”

For her part, Wood acknowledges that she understands why Bell is frustrated with the custody battle over Jack.

But still, she won’t budge when it comes to safety and security following her allegations against Manson:

“I am frustrated with Jamie for not understanding the impact the criminal investigation has on our safety. … [Manson] presents an imminent risk of harm to me and the people I love, including our son. This risk is heightened if Jack and I are physically in the Los Angeles/Hollywood area where the alleged offender and his circle of extreme Satanists reside.”

So scary.

As Wood continues to film episodes of Westworld and travels between LA and Nashville to do so, it appears as though the custody dispute here may continue for some time.

Let’s just hope Jack can be truly safe and secure at all times.

