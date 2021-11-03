Marilyn Manson Accuser Reacts To Seeing Him Perform With Kanye West & Justin Bieber, Says It’s ‘Like Being Retraumatized’

One woman who accused Marilyn Manson of sexual assault speaks out after the rock singer joined Kanye West at his Sunday Service over Halloween weekend.

The 44-year-old rapper sparked controversy when he brought out Manson for the service streamed in Los Angeles that also featured appearances by Justin Bieber and Roddy Rich. At one point, the Peaches artist reportedly joined the controversial rocker and Ye in a prayer circle, saying:

“Thank you for your forgiveness … We cast out any demonic activity that would try to steal our peace today and our joy.”

While a source now revealed to People that Bieber had no idea Manson was going to be a part of the Sunday Service, he and Kanye faced backlash on social media for their involvement with the 52-year-old this week:

“NOOOO KANYE WHY DID YOU HAVE BRING MARILYN MANSON TO SUNDAY SERVICE WHEN WILL YOU LEARN.” “Don’t you just love how performative music and entertainment is when it comes to standing with abuse victims and how complicit both ecosystems are to violence.” “I did not have marilyn manson leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west on my 2021 bingo card.” “How’s kanye west gunna have daughters and be handing about with alleged rapist and raging misogynist marilyn manson.” “why is justin and kanye so comfortable around an abuser/rapist?”

But social media users aren’t the only ones calling out the musicians…

Speaking with People Tuesday, Ashley Morgan Smithline — who was the fourth person to file a lawsuit against Manson for physical, psychological, and sexual abuse — expressed that seeing her abuser invited onstage to perform alongside Kanye and Justin was “just like being traumatized’ again:

“It’s heartbreaking. It makes me sick. How is this the world we live in?”

As you know, Manson is facing several lawsuits from multiple women alleging sexual assault and physical abuse, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. Smithline explained to the publication that Manson’s appearance at Sunday Service basically served as a screw you to her and the other survivors of abuse who brought up allegations against him:

“It makes everyone really f**king sick. This is just like being retraumatized. And it’s just showing the point that the world doesn’t really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these [women], you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you’re a guy and you’re famous.”

She then added of Ye:

“This man has to know that he is enabling a rapist. He’s enabling an abuser and not just [of] one girl.”

This is not the first time that the father of four has drawn criticism for his relationship with Manson. As you may recall, Kanye sparked controversy just three months ago after having the performer and DaBaby, who came under fire for his homophobic remarks, onstage during his Donda album listening party. And in the interview with People, the 37-year-old woman said it’s painful to see Manson continuing with the public lifestyle despite the allegations against him, specifically noting when he was seen enjoying lunch in West Hollywood weeks ago:

“How’s he having lunch in West Hollywood when we’re sitting here, terrified for our lives, that he is going to kill us? We just told all of our truths, we just put ourselves way out there and he’s just f**king around having drinks, having lunch in West Hollywood.”

Smithline continued:

“So to see Kanye West take his name… and prop up [an] abuser, rapist, anyone to sell albums?… I’m sick to death. And this is the way that our world works and he’s thriving.”

Sadly, to us, this just further solidifies the notion that Kanye still doesn’t care about any harm his actions may cause.

