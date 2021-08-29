Evan Rachel Wood Responds To Kanye West Inviting Marilyn Manson Onstage: ‘You Get What You Give’

Evan Rachel Wood fires back at Kanye West‘s latest controversial stunt through song.

In case you missed it, the 44-year-old rapper brought on several guests on stage during his listening event for the newly-released album Donda, including Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who are both involved with public scandals at the moment. The 52-year-old singer was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women earlier this year, which he has since vehemently denied. He also currently faces some lawsuits for allegations of rape, assault, and sex trafficking. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old rapper is currently facing backlash for homophobic remarks that he made while performing at Rolling Loud Festival back in July.

So it came as no surprise when they joined Kanye on, people were upset with the controversial decision — including Wood, who was one of the most notable accusers of Manson. On Saturday night, the 33-year-old actress stopped by the Bourbon Room in Hollywood where she gave an impromptu performance of the New Radicals’ You Give What You Get in response to the rocker’s appearance at the listening party. She prefaced the tune, saying:

“I’ve been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time.”

And while she doesn’t specifically call out the men in the caption, it is pretty clear who Evan was talking about based one moment in the video where she points her middle finger at the audience and say Manson’s name. You can take a look at the footage (below):

Wood also wrote in the caption:

“‘You get what you give.’ For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Honestly, her anger at Kanye’s move is completely understandable. Evan summed up the incident perfectly: it was a clear f**k you to women and even to the LGBTQIA+ community. This is not even mentioning that Manson is still credited as a co-writer (under his real name, Brian Warner) on Jail and Jail Pt. 2, which was supposed to feature DaBaby.

As you may recall, Wood first publicly accused Manson of grooming and sexual abuse back in February. She said at the time:

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Reactions to Evan Rachel Wood’s response? Let us know in the comments (below). Also, if you or someone you know has been sexually assault, please reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.

