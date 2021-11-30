Marilyn Manson's House Raided By L.A. County Sheriff -- Here's What They Reportedly Took

The investigation into Marilyn Manson continues.

As we’ve been reporting, the artist (real name Brian Warner) was accused of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse by multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood, in early 2021. Since then, four of his accusers, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, have filed lawsuits against him (one of which was dismissed due to the statute of limitations expiring).

On Monday, the shock rocker’s home was raided by detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, the search warrant for Warner’s home was issued in connection with the ongoing probe into sexual assault allegations.

Though People reported that Warner had sold his Hollywood Hills home earlier this month, Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told Deadline (via City News Service) that the warrant was served at his West Hollywood apartment. The musician was not present at the time of the raid.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s source confirmed to Rolling Stone:

“What I can confirm is there was a search warrant that was served this morning. It’s confirmed it was [Warner’s] address, his location. It was a search warrant for his belongings.”

Per TMZ, those belongings seem to be “media storage units, including hard drives,” which were seized on site.

Earlier this month, Rolling Stone released a nine-month investigation into the allegations against Kanye West’s collaborator. The takeaways may shed some light on this particular search warrant. For one thing, friends recalled Warner sharing videotapes of his sexual encounters as early as the ’90s. (He was described as “proud” while showing off a “compilation tape of every girl he had ever taken into his closet for a blowjob.”) If the pattern persisted, similar content could very well be stored on the seized hard drives.

The music mag also reported the existence of a soundproof room in which he would lock his exes as punishment. The former vocal booth was allegedly called the “Bad Girls’ Room,” and according to some of the women interviewed, he would trap them inside for hours at a time. (Per RS, Warner himself bragged about locking people in it to a magazine in 2012.)

Ashley Morgan Smithline, one of the women who filed a lawsuit against Warner, explained to the outlet:

“At first, he made it sound cool. Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me. … First you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head.”

It seems likely that the apartment raided was the same one that contained the “Bad Girl’s Room,” and was the alleged site of many instances of abuse as described to Rolling Stone. Hopefully, there was evidence there that will secure justice for the many women who suffered at Marilyn Manson’s hands.

