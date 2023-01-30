Marilyn Manson Sued AGAIN -- This Time For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A Minor!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Another disturbing accusation against Marilyn Manson…

If you’ve been keeping up with the horrifying stories alleging absolutely disgusting behavior from the shock rocker, you know by now it’s even more appalling he’s not facing any real consequences. With over a dozen victims coming forward by 2021 alone, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, you’d expect by now something would be done to bring actual, tangible justice — but nope. Unless you buy his story of his career going bust, the only thing happening in the present is more accusations coming to light.

A lawsuit, which was first reported by Rolling Stone, has been filed against the musician — whose real name is Brian Warner — and his former label Interscope Records. Unlike the other accusations which state his abusive behavior happened in the 2010s, this suit filed by Jane Doe says the sexual misconduct took place in the 1990s. The rock musician has been active since 1989, so allegedly he’s been taking advantage of and abusing women his entire career…

Related: Manson ‘Drank My Blood’ — Rape Accuser Reveals He BRANDED Her

According to what the new lawsuit states, the victim began a relationship with Manson when she was only a teen in 1995. The suit cites sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and also accuses his music distributors for being negligent to his behavior. There are also accusations of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The anonymous woman says she first met the 54-year-old in Dallas, Texas where she waited outside of his tour bus in a “groupie-like” situation when she was just 16 years old. She alleges he invited her and at least one other “younger” girl onto the bus.

Btw, the age of consent in Texas is 17, since that’s an argument groomer defenders like to use. Also, in 1995 he was around 26! An entire decade older, plenty old enough to know he shouldn’t be messing with kids…

The plaintiff claims in the suit she was a virgin when Manson raped her:

“Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration. One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff.”

Someone just sat there and watched?! Just infuriating, those poor girls…

The nameless woman also alleges Interscope was made aware of the situation but did nothing:

“Interscope and Nothing Records were aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior … As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss.”

So heartbreaking. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.com]