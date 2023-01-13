Amanda Seyfried's Musical Revealed! It Co-Stars Evan Rachel Wood, And It's Nostalgic As Hell!

OMG! This sounds incredible!!

All week fans have been freaking out over the news that Amanda Seyfried is actively working on a new musical project! On Tuesday night when she won an award at the Golden Globes, it was revealed she wasn’t in attendance because she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Naturally, Twitter jumped into action trying to predict what project could be coming our way: Mean Girls? Better yet, Mamma Mia 3?! Well, stop the presses — we have the answer!

According to Variety on Friday, insiders say The Dropout star is involved in a workshop of the musical version of… dun dun dunnnn… Thelma & Louise!!!!

Ahhhh!!!

As rumor has it, Evan Rachel Wood has also joined the project! Amanda… Evan… ON BROADWAY? YAS!

A musical adaptation of the film has been in the works since 2021 with the film’s screenwriter, Callie Khouri, on board to write the book with Haley Feiffer. Indie singer-songwriter Neko Case is creating the score and Scott Delman is producing. Back in 2021, reports claimed theater director Trip Cullman, famous for Six Degrees of Separation, was working on the project, too. Sounds like a stellar cast and crew!

Of course, the film, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, is pretty iconic — and not just because it’s a great, feminist masterpiece. Thelma & Louise was also Brad Pitt‘s first major movie! (Think he’s secretly involved somehow?!)

Relive the movie trailer (below)!

This is going to be so fun as a musical, don’t you think!?

While Amanda has yet to confirm the speculation, she did give us some hints as to what she’s been up to lately. Earlier this week, the Mamma Mia star took to Instagram to accept her Golden Globe, sharing:

“I am in New York. I was on FaceTime with my Dropout team, my wonderful Dropout team who are the reason I got this award. It is a true honor to have been a part of that. I had to miss it because I am doing something that is magic and it’s a musical. So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work. It’s more fun, and it’s been a great night. So in lieu of any acceptance speech I’m just going to say thanks to all my Dropout family and my family.”

Hmm. She’s in New York and working on something she’s “never really done” before — it sure sounds like this could be true! Thoughts?!

