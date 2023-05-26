Marilyn Manson SLAMS Evan Rachel Wood’s Claims He Threatened Her Son -- Says HIS Safety Is In Danger

Marilyn Manson is disputing Evan Rachel Wood’s claims.

Thursday, we reported that the Westworld star relinquished “primary custody” of her 9-year-old son, Jack Matfin Bell, to her ex Jamie Bell, whom she split from in 2014. If you’ve been keeping up, you may know that for years, the two shared “equal custody,” but more recently, Bell claimed Wood was keeping their son from him at her Nashville, Tennessee home, to avoid letting him go to LA — because she’s scared of what Manson may do to him.

You see, in in December 2021 the Thirteen alum testified against the 54-year-old rocker, who she dated for three years and was briefly engaged to, claiming that he told her he’d “f**k” her son as a way to “ruin [her] life.”

WTF??

Related: Teresa Giudice’s Husband’s Company SUED For Harassment!

She shared at the time that she took the alleged threat very seriously and was looking into guard dogs and security, adding that finding out about Manson’s alleged involvement in human trafficking made her fear for her son’s well being:

“I only recently learned that [Manson] was involved in human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors on a large scale. These new developments, combined with the pending criminal investigation, lead me to be very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles.”

The Blast reported that she has now given primary custody of the child to Bell, with court filings declaring:

“[Jack will] primarily live with [Jamie] in Los Angeles, [Wood] shall have custody of Jack one [1] extended weekend per month from Friday, after school or 10:00 a.m.”

However, now Marilyn is denying everything, and claiming it’s actually HIS safety that’s at risk. A source close to the 54-year-old, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, shared with DailyMail.com Thursday:

“Brian Warner has not had any contact nor communications of any kind with Evan Rachel Wood in nearly a decade. At no time has Brian Warner ever threatened Ms. Wood or her family. Wood has not provided a shred of evidence of Warner making any threats against her or her family. Wood continues to make unproven claims publicly and to the court based on a fraudulent FBI letter that was created and written by her and her accomplice, Illma Gore, during their coordinated attack on Warner.”

If you remember, Manson claimed in court that Wood and her girlfriend, Gore, forged an FBI letter and “recruited” other women to speak out against him. However, that claim was dismissed by a judge earlier this month.

Related: Wood Denies She Manipulated Manson Accuser To Come Forward

The rep added:

“The only people whose safety has been threatened are Warner and his wife [Lindsay Usich], who were swatted at their home based on a duplicitous phone call made to the FBI by Illma Gore, who claimed to be a friend of the couple.”

Truly a terrifying situation… We just hope Rachel and Jack remain safe and secure. What do YOU make of it, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via CBS/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]