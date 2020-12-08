The Trailer For That Lifetime & KFC Movie A Recipe For Seduction Dropped And The Comments Are HILARIOUS

‘Tis the season… for a chicken-themed thriller?

The Lifetime channel is taking a break from their regularly scheduled programming of wall-to-wall Christmas flicks for a VERY special episode that will have you licking your fingers — or scratching your head. The famously melodramatic network teamed up with KFC (yep, you read that right) to create a “mini movie” called A Recipe for Seduction, a drama about the KFC mascot Colonel Sanders, played by none other than Mario Lopez. (Yep, you read that right too.)

This mini-movie has EVERYTHING: a sexy Col. Sanders, a secret recipe that will “change the world,” a kidnapping and attempted murder, forbidden romance, and the line “Secret’s out, chicken man.”

Lifetime’s website describes the film as such:

“As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans.”

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

Unsurprisingly, the comments section had a field day with this hot mess. Highlights included:

“’Jessica just wanted to spice up her life, but little did she know that she was on his bucket list!’” “Woman: is that a drumstick in your pocket?

Colonel Sanders : ” “I hope there’s an intimate scene where the dude says ‘it’s finger lickin good'” “This movie makes me feel SO much better as a person because at least I didn’t agree to partake in a seduction movie about Colonel Sanders.” “Mark-Paul Gosselaar as the burger King next please”

In the “this might as well happen” category, others pointed out how very 2020 it is to close out the year with a KFC film. For example:

“It’s 2020…why not. Fits right into the theme of ‘WTF?'” “I’m convinced that we all died in January, and we’re now just living in an alternate reality. What in the TF is going on??????” “It’s official. The creators of the simulation we’re in are seeing how crazy they can make it before we all realize.”

The TV event will premiere on December 13 and run for 15 minutes. So… basically… an extra-long commercial. This branded content might be taking things a bit too far — what’s next, we ask? A horror movie starring the Kool-Aid Man? A buddy comedy with Flo from Progressive? A rom-com featuring Jake from State Farm?

Let’s be honest though, we’ll probably be sitting in front of the premiere with a bucket of popcorn. Or maybe a bucket of chicken…? Ugh, looks like that advertising is already working on us!

