Mark Hoppus Has Cancer -- And Blink-182 Bandmates Travis Barker & Tom DeLonge 'Have His Back'

This is going to be hard for a lot of people to hear. Mark Hoppus has cancer.

The Blink-182 frontman took to Twitter to confirm his diagnosis — and treatment — in a somber post on Wednesday afternoon, writing:

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.”

He stayed remarkably positive through the message, focusing on his blessings:

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.

He also posted a photo to his Instagram Story, in which he’s at the hospital getting treatment.

The bassist did not go into detail about his diagnosis, what kind of cancer it was, how far advanced, etc. But the fact he has been getting treatment for three months and has months left, it’s safe to assume it’s pretty serious.

Countless fans and friends reached out with messages of love and support, including his longtime bandmate Travis Barker. The drummer posted a sweet throwback photo of the pair, writing:

“Love you Mark Hoppus”

Not only that, guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left Blink in 2015, also showed his support for his former bandmate, tweeting:

“I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack”

Amazing! Loving the solidarity!

Wishing nothing but positive for Mark. You’ll get through this!

