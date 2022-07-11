Married At First Sight's Noi Phommasak & Steve Moy Announce SPLIT -- With VERY Different Takes On Breakup!!

Guess it wasn’t true love after all!

Married at First Sight‘s newest couple Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy have already split — just over one month after Season 14 (during which they tied the knot) finished airing on Lifetime! And it does not sound like this was a very amicable breakup at all!! Noi made the surprising announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday by posting a sexy snapshot of herself sitting on a stand up paddle board. In the caption, she revealed:

“Divorce feels good.”

Dang!! No sorrow whatsoever?! Some s**t must have gone down between these two!!

Ch-ch-check out her announcement (below)!

She’s literally beaming! That is NOT a good sign for Steve! In her IG Story, the 33-year-old suggested that the fast and furious romance was a tumultuous one by writing:

“Take back your narrative (even when your voice shakes).”

Over videos of her dancing on the beach, she also shared some cryptic messages about the downfall of her romance and how she’s doing now via some specific song choices. The talent acquisition coordinator began with Kanye West’s Hurricane featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby — specifically the lyrics:

“No more dark for me / I know you’re watchin’ me / Eighty degrees / Burnin’ up the leaves / Finally, I’m free.”

She also added Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s hit Bam Bam, which sang:

“Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down / But I’m back on my feet.”

Oh, man. Sounds like she’s had a tough time of it! Thankfully for heartbroken and confused fans, Steve offered a lot more insight on his Instagram page — even seemingly slamming Noi for posting about the split without his knowledge beforehand! Yikes, that’s when you know the breakup is MESSY AF! Sharing a lengthy text-only post, Steve explained:

“I was not expecting this announcement to happen today, but I am prepared to handle it. When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship.”

They soon realized that might not be possible, he continued:

“Over time I lost hope that this could happen and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can’t seem to fix or overcome.”

He went on to call their current relationship “unsustainable” and revealed that the pair have “been apart for awhile now,” saying:

“Although we had made a decision [to split], I was still holding out for the potential for true change, but there were signs that it just wouldn’t happen. This surprise announcement is a signal that it’s definitely time to let go.”

Whoa. He must have felt so betrayed by Noi’s sudden announcement — especially seeing how happy she was!! Despite his hurt feelings, he penned a heartfelt message just for her, adding:

“Noi, I’ll always love you. I so wish we were a better fit. I wish we could meet each other’s needs without feeling like we have to compromise ourselves to a point beyond what we consider acceptable. I wish that our willingness to be flexible to each other matched the chemistry we were lucky to have.”

Aww. Sometimes chemistry just isn’t enough to maintain a healthy marriage. The Boston native is now focused on staying positive and doing what’s best for him these days, expressing:

“I’m doing my best to stay positive, and am lucky to have an amazing group of people around me that have been holding me up through all of this. Of course I hold some negative feelings about it all, but I’m trying to process them on my own time, and with people who I can count on, while trying not to let it bleed out in public. I’ve given so much of myself to this marriage, the process and this experience as a whole. I don’t regret anything I’ve given, but it’s time that we start doing what’s best for ourselves.”

You can read his full statement on the breakup (below)!

So sad!

While this is a startling development, especially for viewers who just watched the couple’s love story unfold on TV, it might not shock everyone. Steve did hint at some possible tension among the newlyweds last month when he opened up about how difficult it was for them to suddenly become public figures, writing:

“We are trying to navigate the challenges we face in our private relationship, while recently becoming public on social media, having many people invested and wanting details. We have been choosing not to share some things while we work through, and figure things out, while at the same time recognizing that it’s expected for some people to want to know more.”

Seems they gave it their best shot but, ultimately, they just weren’t meant for each other in the long run! Here’s to hoping they find their true soulmates in the future!

