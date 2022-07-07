Love Is Blind Alum Shaina Hurley Gets Married In Low-Key Courthouse Wedding!

One of the most confusing recent stars of Love Is Blind finally found her fairytale love story — and it’s most definitely not the way she figured it would happen on the hit Netflix show!

According to reports, Shaina Hurley is officially a married woman after tying the knot at a Chicago courthouse with her now-husband Christos Lardakis. So great!!

Witnesses at the courthouse told TMZ that the couple exchanged vows in “an extremely intimate affair” on Saturday morning. In fact, Christos’ daughter and “a close friend” of the couple were the only people present at the ceremony, along with the justice of the peace who presided over it. Wow!

The outlet notes that both parties had the blessings of their respective parents for the courthouse wedding. And legally speaking, they needed it! The news site explained the couple had to be legally wed in the United States, where they live, prior to heading to Greece soon for an “all out” wedding ceremony with family and friends.

So it sounds like Shaina and her man are doing something similar to what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did: get legally married at a courthouse first, then head to Europe for a blow-out party celebrating their love.

Fun!!

Of course, Shaina rose to prominence on the second season of the hit Netflix show after going so far as getting engaged to Kyle Abrams in the pods. That relationship crashed and burned pretty quickly, though. During the show’s reunion special back in March, she told Kyle straight-up that they shouldn’t have gotten together in the first place:

“Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent. … I actually do take full ownership. I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I’m owning that.”

Kyle moved on quickly enough, linking up with fellow co-star Deepti Vempati in the aftermath. And now Shaina has her happily-ever-after resolution, too!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Shaina Hurley/Instagram]