Armie Hammer & Morgan Wallen’s Ex Paige Lorenze Is Now Dating WHO?!

It looks like Armie Hammer and Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend has moved on to another famous figure, this time from the world of Bachelor Nation!

According to multiple reports, influencer Paige Lorenze is now dating former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron! An insider told specifically to Us Weekly on Saturday:

“They’re dating. It’s still new. They are keeping it on the down-low.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the 29-year-old reality star revealed to E! News that the pair “have been seeing each other for a month” now. Wow! And they have not been afraid of taking their new romance out in public! Speculation that Tyler and Paige were an item actually erupted after Page Six reported that they were seen out together at the Surf Lodge in Montauk over the Fourth of July Weekend and were spotted locking lips in his hometown of Florida last month.

In case you didn’t know, the 24-year-old model has some famous and controversial exes. News broke in February that she and Morgan (who was caught using a racial slur on camera) had been secretly dating “for almost a year.” However, their relationship quickly came to an end later that month, with sources telling Page Six that the country singer was cheating on her with multiple women:

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people. After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.’ … It got to a point where it was just too much.”

She also dated Armie in late 2020 and subsequently accused the 35-year-old disgraced actor of abuse – including that he allegedly branded her with his initials.

For his part, Tyler rose to fame in 2019 while competing for Hannah Brown’s rose on season 15 of The Bachelorette. After a brief fling with Gigi Hadid, he got involved with model Camila Kendra. But they called it quits after eight months together. A source told E! News in August 2021 that their breakup was “mutual,” and it all came down to the issue of long-distance:

“Tyler has been traveling for work commitments, so it’s been hard between the two.”

A rep for Camila also told the outlet at the time that she “broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career.”

Are you surprised that Tyler and Paige are dating, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions to this relationship news in the comments (below).

