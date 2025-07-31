Married Marvel Actor Claims He Was Blacklisted In Hollywood For Refusing To Kiss Other Women Onscreen

Neal McDonough has a bone to pick with Hollywood. (And if the name doesn’t ring a bell, the face certainly will…)

Neal has been in countless projects over the years. From acting alongside Chris Evans in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger on the big screen, to standing out with a haunting performance in Desperate Housewives on the small screen, the dude has been everywhere.

He’s the kind of actor who’s never a leading man but always brings his A game to whatever supporting role he’s cast in. Some of his other projects include Walking Tall, Band of Brothers, Justified, Arrow, American Horror Story, Tulsa King, Yellowstone, and SO much more. He was even in Angels In The Outfield, for goodness sake!

But there’s one common thread he claims has set his career WAYYYY back…

Related: All The Deets About Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s Surprise Date!

The 59-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, where he told hosts Tim Green and Troy Green that he’s made it a point to NEVER kiss another woman on screen, as his lips belong to IRL wife Ruve McDonough:

“I’d always had in my contracts that I wouldn’t kiss another woman on screen.”

Neal, who was born and raised Catholic in Boston, clarified his wife never had “any problem with it” — it was all him:

“It was me, really, who had a problem with it.”

He claimed in the podcast episode that it’s always been a difficult sell, and that producers don’t always believe he’s 100 percent dead serious. So, as a result, they’ve slowly but surely weaned him out of their casting pool:

“When I wouldn’t do it… they couldn’t understand. Hollywood just completely turned on me, and they wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore. For two years, I couldn’t get a job and I lost everything you could possibly imagine.”

He continued:

“Not just houses [and] material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity — everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. Once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin. And I was in a big, ugly tailspin for a couple of years.”

Yeesh! That sounds rough…

But is his refusal to kiss other women really what got him blacklisted? Like we mentioned, he’s definitely always been more of a supporting man rather than a leading man. The sort of roles he’s known for don’t really seem to ask much in terms of the romance department. He’s great at brooding, so it’s difficult to imagine Hollywood turning their back on him over a difference of opinions on roles you’d usually see actors like Ryan Gosling taking up.

But we guess only Neal and those Hollywood execs would know for sure!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Paramount Pictures/Disney+ & MEGA/WENN]