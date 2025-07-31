Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Daughter Stormi's $$$ Custom Outfit -- You Won't Believe How Much It Cost! JaNa Craig's Friend Hints Year-Long Love Island USA Romance With Kenny Rodriguez Ended Because Of Racism And MORE -- As Castmates SLAM Him! Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Out A Goop Employee For Peeing WHERE?! Brooke Hogan Asked To Be Removed From Hulk's Will -- Due To THIS! Donald Trump Just Admitted He KNEW Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago! Kim Kardashian Launches FACE Shapewear -- And It Has The Internet Divided! Alabama & Landon Barker Under Consideration To Star In New Reality Show: REPORT Omar Harfouch Joins Miss Universe 2025 Jury After Stealing The Spotlight In Saint-Tropez Donald Trump Finally Explains Why Jeffrey Epstein Friendship Ended -- He Thinks This Will Help?! Bonnie Blue Reveals Unsettling Physical Toll Of Her Extreme Intimacy Events! Marc Maron Reveals INSANE Cost Of Using Just ONE MINUTE Of A Taylor Swift Song In New Comedy Special! Gwyneth Paltrow Likely Made HOW MUCH On Astronomer Spokesperson Deal?!

Biz & Money

Married Marvel Actor Claims He Was Blacklisted In Hollywood For Refusing To Kiss Other Women Onscreen

Married Marvel Actor Claims He Was Blacklisted In Hollywood For Refusing To Kiss Other Women Onscreen

Neal McDonough has a bone to pick with Hollywood. (And if the name doesn’t ring a bell, the face certainly will…)

Neal has been in countless projects over the years. From acting alongside Chris Evans in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger on the big screen, to standing out with a haunting performance in Desperate Housewives on the small screen, the dude has been everywhere.

He’s the kind of actor who’s never a leading man but always brings his A game to whatever supporting role he’s cast in. Some of his other projects include Walking Tall, Band of Brothers, Justified, Arrow, American Horror Story, Tulsa King, Yellowstone, and SO much more. He was even in Angels In The Outfield, for goodness sake!

But there’s one common thread he claims has set his career WAYYYY back…

Related: All The Deets About Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s Surprise Date!

The 59-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, where he told hosts Tim Green and Troy Green that he’s made it a point to NEVER kiss another woman on screen, as his lips belong to IRL wife Ruve McDonough:

“I’d always had in my contracts that I wouldn’t kiss another woman on screen.”

Neal, who was born and raised Catholic in Boston, clarified his wife never had “any problem with it” — it was all him:

“It was me, really, who had a problem with it.”

He claimed in the podcast episode that it’s always been a difficult sell, and that producers don’t always believe he’s 100 percent dead serious. So, as a result, they’ve slowly but surely weaned him out of their casting pool:

“When I wouldn’t do it… they couldn’t understand. Hollywood just completely turned on me, and they wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore. For two years, I couldn’t get a job and I lost everything you could possibly imagine.”

He continued:

“Not just houses [and] material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity — everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. Once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin. And I was in a big, ugly tailspin for a couple of years.”

Yeesh! That sounds rough…

But is his refusal to kiss other women really what got him blacklisted? Like we mentioned, he’s definitely always been more of a supporting man rather than a leading man. The sort of roles he’s known for don’t really seem to ask much in terms of the romance department. He’s great at brooding, so it’s difficult to imagine Hollywood turning their back on him over a difference of opinions on roles you’d usually see actors like Ryan Gosling taking up.

But we guess only Neal and those Hollywood execs would know for sure!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Paramount Pictures/Disney+ & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 31, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This