Domestic Diva Disturbance! Martha Stewart Shades The Heck Outta Ina Garten!

Damn, Martha Stewart didn’t have to do Ina Garten like this!

Earlier this month, the Barefoot Contessa went viral for her cheeky response to Reese Witherspoon’s post about healthy habits. When Reese recommended drinking water, reading, and avoiding late night TV binges, Ina replied that her “formula is easier to follow.”

She wrote:

“1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can! “

While the Food Network star’s comment was clearly made in good fun, it seems that is looking down her nose at Ina’s salt of the earth advice! Speaking with People, the lifestyle guru scoffed:

“I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic. To me that’s not charming.”

She instead offered a much more virtuous (maybe just a little self righteous?) list of pandemic coping skills:

“To me it’s continuing to work really hard, to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren.”

Yeah, yeah. Spending time with loved ones was on Ina’s list too, you know!

Bizarrely, the businesswoman threw down this gauntlet while promoting her new wine partnership, 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard. So while she herself is “not a big drinker,” she’s still hoping her Chardonnay “redesign” will “sell like crazy.” So despite how “not charming” it is to advise people to drink… it seems like she does want people to drink. Talk about mixed messages.

We mean, obviously Martha isn’t telling people to drown their pandemic sorrows in a bottle of Martha’s Chard, but we don’t think Ina was encouraging alcoholism either. We don’t really understand where the prickliness on the subject is coming from!

To make matters worse, the two foodies are actually good friends. The 80-year-old reportedly helped Ina get her start in the biz by putting her in touch with a book editor, and even wrote the foreword of Ina’s first book. Appearing on Michael Ian Black’s podcast back in 2017, the author gave Martha a ton of credit, gushing:

“I think she did something really important, which is that she took something that wasn’t valued, which is home arts, and raised it to a level that people were proud to do it and that completely changed the landscape.”

Jeez. We really don’t get why Martha would publicly shade her pal like that. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a couple glasses of chardonnay during a pandemic, is there Martha??? Weird stance to take right now, in our opinion.

