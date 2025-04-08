Sydney Sweeney Overheard Telling Friends THIS About Glen Powell Dating Rumors!

Sydney Sweeney can’t help but light up when talking about Glen Powell.

As we’ve been following, the Euphoria star lit the internet on fire last month when she attended a Powell family wedding in Texas amid her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino. It led a LOT of wishful thinkers to hope for a true romance to blossom between her and Glen after their unforgettably flirty Anyone But You press tour — and the Twisters actor definitely hasn’t denied the possibility in his recent interviews! But what does Sydney think??

Well, she attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards in El Lay on Sunday to honor her longtime hairstylist Glen Oropeza. And while there, she apparently keke’d with some friends about all the Glen rumors. An insider told The US Sun on Monday that a pal directly asked her about her relationship status with the Hit Man star — which she wouldn’t really give a firm “yes” OR “no” on:

“Someone she knew came up to talk to her and they seemed friendly. The person asked if Sydney was actually dating Glen and said she hoped she was. Sydney laughed and played super coy and at one point even gave a flirty wink.”

OMG! A “flirty wink”?! That’s certainly saying something, isn’t it?? The insider continued:

“She wouldn’t say it one way or another. But she did say she was ‘having a lot of fun.’”

Well considering she’s just coming off a longtime relationship, we’re glad to hear she’s in this positive headspace! Maybe she just needed the right muscular shoulder to cry on… Ha!

According to the source, she was also later overheard saying she “loves Glen so much,” though again refused to confirm or deny whether they’re dating.

Inneresting! Sydney hasn’t said anything publicly, so until then we can’t know for sure what’s true and what’s not, but what we DO know for sure is how undeniable her chemistry with Glen is… And how badly fans WANT them to date! Maybe she’s just waiting until she works out all the details of her split from Jonathan before committing to anything…

As for Glen, he hinted he IS making moves as he flirtatiously teased “timing is everything in this world” while chatting about Sydney’s presence at his sister’s wedding.

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Do you want to see them end up together? Let us know in the comments down below!

