Wife Of Matlock Star Fired Over Alleged Sexual Assault Gets Nasty Online About His Accuser Co-Star!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The wife of David Del Rio is coming for Leah Lewis on social media after he got fired from Matlock amid her sexual assault allegations against him!

As we previously reported, news broke that the actor got kicked off the legal drama on Thursday. His firing stems from an alleged sexual assault incident with his female co-star in her trailer on September 26. It was reported on October 2, which launched an investigation from producers and CBS Studios. Ultimately, David was fired from the show and escorted off the Paramount lot on the same day of the report of the alleged assault. His character, Billy Martinez, is being written off the show.

When the exit news dropped, Leah took to Instagram that same day to post a picture with her mom. She addressed the alleged incident in the caption, writing:

“Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the take away.”

And not long after, David’s wife reacted to the whole ordeal… with a nasty message about Leah. Katherine Del Rio, who has been married to the Pitch Perfect alum since 2018, posted a close-up photo of the actress’s face on IG Stories, writing:

“This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met”

What the f**k! She then shared a snapshot of her and her own mother with a caption mocking Leah’s statement about the situation:

“Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!”

MESSED UP.

According to Us Weekly, Leah was following Katherine on Instagram earlier in the day. However, she no longer does and her previous comments disappeared, suggesting she was blocked by Katherine. His wife also deleted both Stories shortly after posting, but you can still see her horrible reaction to the scandal (below):

At this time, David has not addressed the allegations — or his wife’s posts. We understand defending a spouse, but doing so after something like this… and so publicly?? What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

