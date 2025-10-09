Yellowstone Bombshell! Kevin Costner Got Into A 'Pushing & Shoving' Fight With Co-Star Before Quitting: REPORT

Kevin Costner went out with a bang — and a shove — on Yellowstone.

Troubling new allegations have bubbled up surrounding the Oscar winner’s tumultuous exit from the acclaimed Western drama. If you didn’t know, Kevin left Yellowstone in 2023, announcing at the time he would not return for the second half of the fifth season due to scheduling conflicts. Supposedly this was all over his commitment to his passion project, the multi-part Horizon: An American Saga.

But there’s long been speculation there was more to it. You don’t walk away from such a successful show at the drop of a cowboy hat like that… right? Well, the latest tea is that things did get ugly on the show’s set before he rode off into the sunset!

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter ran a report claiming Kevin nearly came to blows with his onscreen son Wes Bentley over a script disagreement.

According to sources, The Bodyguard star wasn’t happy with creator Taylor Sheridan’s script — and made some changes. He tried to convince Wes to ditch what was written in favor of his own personal direction. However Wes refused, reportedly telling Kevin he was there to act in TAYLOR’s show, not his. And that didn’t go over too well with the 70-year-old! A source dished:

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him. No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.”

Whoa! Talk about taking a situation from zero to 100!

According to the report, Kelly Reilly, who played Kevin’s onscreen daughter, burst into tears over the violent altercation. Others found it increasingly difficult to work with Kevin. One unnamed former colleague even used the word “impossible” when describing what it’s like to share the screen with the living legend.

Yikes…

The outlet reported Kevin and Wes’ fight was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back on set. And when the Draft Day actor ultimately left the production, he wasn’t missed. Luke Grimes infamously raved about the ease of filming once his onscreen father severed ties with the show. During an interview with Esquire last year, he confessed:

“To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Damn.

In the time since, Kevin has been caught up with other filming disputes — including a sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit — but his former agent Rick Nicita has come forward in his defense. He told THR:

“The word difficult gets used a lot. It can mean someone who won’t come out of their trailer, or someone who doesn’t know their lines, or is rude. That’s not Kevin. He wanted what he wanted and knew what he wanted and if he didn’t get it … well, he was never a great compromiser. It’s a firm belief in himself and a confidence that to some can play as arrogance.”

It can be tough for actors who are also writers and directors to surrender themselves completely to someone else. We’ve heard of similar friction popping up with Edward Norton, for instance. Never any shoving matches in that case though…

At the time of Kevin’s departure, Taylor Sheridan admitted he was “disappointed” in the move but assured THR he had no issues with him:

“I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.”

Man, that is a very Taylor Sheridan answer! LOLz!

Wild stuff here, Perezcious readers. What are YOUR reactions?? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

