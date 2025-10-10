Got A Tip?

Matlock Star Leah Lewis Speaks Out After Co-Star David Del Rio Is Fired From Show Over Her Sexual Assault Allegation

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Matlock is losing one of its leading actors due to a very serious allegation.

According to Deadline on Thursday, David Del Rio was fired from the legal show after he allegedly sexually assaulted his co-star, Leah Lewis. Sources claim the incident occurred on September 26 in her trailer. It was reported on October 2, triggering an internal investigation from the series’ producers and CBS Studios.

David, who is married to a woman named Katherine since 2018, was ultimately kicked off the show and escorted off the Paramount lot on the same day of the report of the alleged assault. Sources told Deadline that Matlock executive producer Eric Christian Olsen was among those who took him off the property.

There are no further details about the alleged assault known at this time. David also has not addressed the accusation or his firing yet. However, Leah took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself hugging her mom with the caption:

“Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway.”

Matlock Star Leah Lewis Speaks Out After Co-Star David Del Rio Is Fired From Show Over Her Sexual Assault Allegation
(c) Leah Lewis/Instagram

As for what is happening next? Filming continued for Matlock afterward. The show is scheduled to go on a pre-planned hiatus next week after wrapping the first half of Season 2 this week, and production will resume after Thanksgiving without David. His character, Billy Martinez, a first-year associate at Jacobson Moore who worked closely with Leah’s character, Sarah Franklin, will be written out of the future episodes.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Image via Matlock/CBS Studios]

Oct 10, 2025 08:00am PDT

