Matt Damon Weighs In On The Bennifer Reunion!!

What does Matt Damon really think about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romantic reunion, you ask?? You’re in luck because he just spilled his thoughts on live TV!

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Today Show from a bar in Australia (the actor has been staying Down Under with his family), Matt was asked to dish about his bestie’s rumored relationship. At first, he shut down Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb’s eagerness for some sexy scoop, joking:

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”

Related: Jennifer Garner Is ALSO Back With A Familiar Ex Amid Bennifer Reunion!

His camera even tipped over while he was dodging the question, making it look like he was trying to shut the whole thing down. LOLz! But the hosts wouldn’t let him go that easily, as they even wondered if the news “had made it to Australia.” Apparently not!

“I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

First time?? Hard to believe that given the frenzy the reunion has caused ever since it was discovered that Ben was catching frequent rides in the singer’s car for hour-long hang outs, or the fact that the duo just went on a week-long vacation together!! But perhaps the 50-year-old’s been too busy promoting his new film Stillwater to stay up-to-date on Batman’s developing love life.

Thankfully, he didn’t leave the interview without suggesting whether or not he ships the couple after their intense breakup!

As Savannah and Hoda were about to “let him off the hook” and change topics, Damon couldn’t hold his tongue any longer and decided to weigh in on Bennifer, and it sounds like he totally supports his Good Will Hunting co-star with Alex Rodriguez’s ex-fiancée! Matt gushed:

“It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

After 17 years, the exes seemingly getting back together has only led to mostly positive reactions. While their time together as a couple in the early 2000s was captured in their films Jersey Girl and Gigli, almost nothing compared to the chaos when the pair called off their engagement (after a postponed wedding) in 2004.

Related: John Mulaney Is Divorcing His Wife Annamarie Tendler Following His Rehab Stay

Now that the Shotgun Wedding executive producer has ended things with the former MLB player, this could truly be old friends catching up, but it sure does look like more. And having friends supporting their reconciliation will only make it more likely that the couple could truly give their romance a second chance!

Check out the interview (below) to see how Matt makes a DRAMATIC virtual exit right after dishing his true feelings on Bennifer!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]