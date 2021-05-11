Alex Rodriguez 'Upset' & 'Shocked' That Jennifer Lopez 'Wants To Give It A Shot' With Ben Affleck!

We’ve gone from J-Rod back to Bennifer in record time — and if we have whiplash, we can’t imagine what Alex Rodriguez is feeling.

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez were one of the biggest celeb power couples of the last few years, but the former baseball player seemingly fumbled the bag by sliding into Madison McCroy’s DMs (and who knows what else behind the scenes). It was clear from his J.Lo shrine that he was still carrying a torch for her after the breakup, but there’s one major factor standing in the way of their reunion: Ben Affleck.

Related: What Jennifer Garner Thinks About The Bennifer Reunion

We were shocked and thrilled about the return of Ben and Jen after 17 years, but while the Yankees alum was definitely shook, we can guess he’s less than thrilled. A source told E! News:

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The insider claimed the 45-year-old is “saddened” about Jenny from the Block’s rebound reunion, and has been trying to get in touch to let her know that “he’s upset.” Unfortunately for him, his ex-fiancée isn’t taking his calls! The source remarked:

“She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”

Too bad, so sad!

We’d say it was cold for the singer to ice A-Rod out, but from what little we know, it seems like he’s only got himself to blame. And while it certainly does seem fast for her to already be going on vacation with the Argo director, well, relationships move at a different pace when you’re reuniting with a former fiancé.

Another E! insider explained:

“She wants to give it a shot with Ben. They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now.”

We’re definitely looking differently at all those glowing quotes that the 45-year-old was giving about his ex to the media over the last few months. But according to the source, “they have always stayed in touch and had a strong connection.”

Related: Ben Was Praising J.Lo’s Accomplishments Back In January!

As for their surprise Montana getaway, the insider said:

“She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it’s easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy.”

A People source agreed:

“She had a great time with Ben. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him.”

Honestly, we can’t get enough of this romantic redux! After the struggle the ’20s have been so far, we could use some early aughts magic. We’re rooting for Bennifer!

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN/Instar]