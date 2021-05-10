John Mulaney Is Divorcing His Wife Annamarie Tendler Following His Rehab Stay

Add this latest uncoupling to the list of celeb breakups we didn’t see coming…

It was revealed on Monday that John Mulaney and wife Annamarie Tendler have decided to call it quits after six years of marriage. The breakup comes amid the comedian’s recovery from his alcohol and cocaine addiction, which he sought treatment for in rehab late last year.

From the sounds of it, the Saturday Night Live alum was the one to pull the plug, though his spokesperson merely confirmed the breakup news to Page Six, adding:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Meanwhile, his artist ex had more to say about Mulaney in a heart-wrenching statement shared through her rep:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A source from the outlet revealed the 38-year-old asked Anna for a divorce three months ago, which would date back to just around when he completed his 60-day rehab stint.

It’s shocking news, to say the least!

We all watched as John announced his first tour amid his drug abuse recovery with a five-day residency, John Mulaney: From Scratch, in NYC beginning May 10, AKA today, AKA the day his divorce news went public. Who would have guessed that as he was preparing his return to standup, he was also preparing to leave his wife?? The pair married in July 2014 and would have celebrated seven years together this summer.

As of this writing, it seems Tendler has removed her Instagram page, while Mulaney still hasn’t updated his feed since December. Crazily enough, fans of the now-estranged couple were some of the first to notice something was off about their relationship. In early February, eagle-eyed followers noted how Annamarie, who left IG during her husband’s relapse, returned to her account with some very significant changes. For one, she supposedly removed “Mulaney” from her bio, along with nearly every pic of John she had on her feed. AND it seemed she and her hubby unfollowed each other on the social media platform, too.

So maybe we should have seen this coming??

But given how much of a “relief” his other half experienced over him checking into a treatment facility (he’s struggled with substance abuse from a young age), the signs weren’t completely obvious. Here’s a little refresher on what an Us Weekly insider claimed the day following his relapse news:

“It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in. It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head… John has always been engaged in his sobriety. The relapse got ugly, but it was his choice to go to rehab, which saved his life.”

Wow. We can only hope this divorce doesn’t get messy, for both of their sakes.

