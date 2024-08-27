Seems Like Matt Damon Could Be Dragged Into Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Divorce For THIS Reason!

Matt Damon might get pulled into Ben Affleck‘s divorce from Jennifer Lopez — because his production company with his pal is at stake!

As Perezcious readers know, J.Lo filed for divorce earlier this month. But per TMZ insiders, the couple shockingly didn’t sign a prenup before getting married. That means that anything they acquired in their 2-year marriage is now community property — meaning they’ll have to equally divide their assets. The performers were booked and busy these last few years, but that’s not the only reason this split is getting messy and very complicated, according to insiders!

Related: Ben Affleck Has ‘A Darkness To Him’ That Jennifer Lopez Could Never Fix

Just four months after Bennifer tied the knot, the Good Will Hunting lead formed his production company Artists Equity with Matt Damon in November 2022. Via TMZ, Ben’s stake in the company is now community property. And it is one of the biggest assets at play in the divorce. OMG!!

This means that Jenny from the Block is financially entitled to share profits from the company’s recent hits, such as Air, the upcoming Unstoppable which she stars in, The Instigators, Small Things Like These, and The Accountant 2. Because of this, Matt could get dragged into the divorce, too, since he is a major stakeholder in the company. It’s currently unclear exactly what may play out. But if things are as messy as they sound, and if Ben really didn’t do anything to safeguard his business from his marriage, then who knows?! Maybe J.Lo would fight him to retain some of his stake in the company for good? That would be wild!

Now, Ben will also have a financial interest in some of the projects she was involved in, too, like Shotgun Wedding, Atlas, and This Is Me… Now. But while it may be annoying for to split her income, it’s not quite the same as having his company on the line!

According to the outlet, issues like this are why the ongoing divorce talks have gotten increasingly tense — causing the duo to stop speaking to each other. Hopefully, they can reach some kind of agreement before things get too heated! Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WIRED/ELLE/YouTube]