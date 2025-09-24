Matthew McConaughey’s Dad Died After Having Sex -- And His Mom Had A WILD Request When Paramedics Arrived!

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his father’s bare naked truth.

The Magic Mike star sat down with the Guardian for an interview published over the weekend — and shared some stripped down details of his father’s passing. While speaking about his new book Poems & Prayers, Matthew reflected on learning of his father James Donald McConaughey’s death in 1992 at age 62:

“When I got that call, it was a Monday afternoon, and I was in Austin, and they were in Houston. Mom said: ‘Your dad has moved on,’ but she didn’t tell me on the initial call how. When I got back, she told me.”

The Interstellar star revealed that his mother Mary Kathleen informed him “they made love that morning about 6:30 a.m., and as soon as they finished having sex, he had a heart attack.” Wow. Talk about doing what you love up until the day you die! HA! But given the circumstances, James was… In an exposed state when paramedics arrived.

Matthew remembered the emergency responders attempting to “cover him up” as they “hauled him out on the gurney,” but one person firmly opposed it… His mother! The 55-year-old actor recalled:

“My mom’s in the driveway, and she pulled the sheet off him … My mom wasn’t into standing on ceremony.”

In his recollection, she told the paramedics:

“‘That’s Big Jim. He’s gonna go out how he went. Don’t be trying to cover up how he went out. He’s in his birthday suit, and he’s right there. Don’t be covering that man up!”

OMG! “Big Jim”?! Sounds like momma was proud of what her man was packin’. Modesty who??

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dallas Buyers Club star revealed his parents “married three times” and “divorced twice.” He speculated:

“They just needed some breaks for each other.”

What an inneresting couple! To each their own! Clearly they still had a spark up until their last day together!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

